Jokowi says Sinovac COVID-19 vaccination can start immediately for ages 12 to 17





JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday June 28 that COVID-19 vaccination for 12 to 17 year olds can begin immediately. This came after the National Food and Medicines Agency (BPOM) approved the emergency use of China’s Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12 years old. Publicity Publicity In a televised statement, the president noted that BPOM had issued an emergency use authorization and said he was grateful for it. So the vaccination of children of this age can begin immediately, he said. Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, also took the opportunity to mention the country’s efforts to vaccinate 1.3 million people on Saturday, beating his goal of vaccinating 1 million people from July. The vaccination rate this month has been around 700,000 jabs per day. He expressed hope that the vaccination rate will remain constant in July. He also set a target of 2 million people to be vaccinated daily in August. Publicity Publicity READ: WHO warns of new wave of COVID-19 in Indonesia fueled by virus variants

READ: Jokowi aims to vaccinate 7.5 million Jakartans by end of August, but experts say herd immunity is not granted

President Joko Widodo observes a mass vaccination in Jakarta on June 14, 2021 (Photo: Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau / Laily RE)

Indonesia has battled an increase in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks and recorded new record cases with more than 21,000 cases per day over the weekend. Publicity Thousands of people have reportedly ignored a travel ban during Idul Fitri’s vacation last month, returning to their hometowns and overcrowding tourist sites. As of Monday, the country had recorded 2,135,998 cases and 57,561 deaths. The peak is expected to continue until at least early July, as the previous vacation tended to lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases for up to seven weeks after. Indonesia has received around 104.7 million vaccines, the majority of them from Sinovac, followed by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm. MARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments Downloadour applicationor subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak:https://cna.asia/telegram

