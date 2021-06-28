Opinion: Murphy has no lockdown on governor’s race





Carl Golden

In the days following the June 8 primary election, the high priests of conventional wisdom declared the gubernatorial election uncompetitive and a landslide re-election of Gov. Phil Murphy was secured.

The signs are all there, said the seers:

Murphys approval rating is over 50%.

Its management of the COVID-19 pandemic enjoys majority public support.

Democrats are more than a million registered Republican members, an unprecedented head start.

The holy war between Murphy and South Jersey political power broker George Norcross is over.

The Republican Party remains in the grip of former President Donald Trump, arguably the most hated public figure in New Jersey political history, and that is rubbing off on Republican candidates this fall.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli may as well admit now, insiders smugly suggest, and spare New Jersey five months of partisan bombardment on television, in their mailboxes and on their websites, blogs and columns. favorite news.

Murphy certainly watches a friendly political environment as he seeks to become the first re-elected Democratic governor since 1977, while Ciattarelli, like any statewide Republican candidate, struggles to come forward and convince the wide range of unaffiliated voters that he can better administer state government. than Murphy.

Trump’s name and image is likely to appear in Murphy’s campaign advertisements and literature more often than those of his Republican opponent.

The Trump Factor

The governor will try to tie Ciattarelli to Trump while Ciattarelli will describe it as a referendum on Murphy’s first term.

Ciattarelli’s history with Trump is ambivalent, describing him once as a charlatan who did not deserve to be president, but softening his views later as he sought the nomination for party governor.

As Murphy embarks on the campaign with distinct advantages, Ciattarelli is not without issues and lines of attack that he hopes will keep the focus on the state issues that Murphy has ignored or mismanaged. .

Property taxes, historically the most troubling issue for New Jersey voters, are at the heart of Ciattarellis’ strategy. With the average tax bill now exceeding $ 9,100 a year and well in five figures in many municipalities, he criticized Murphy for failing to act significantly to control them.

The current formula for state aid to local school districts is, according to Ciattarelli, at the heart of the problem and its reform and replacement is long overdue. Murphy, in addition to asking for ever-larger amounts of state aid, has refused to deal with the problem, he says, out of allegiance to the New Jersey Education Association and for fear of alienating himself from it.

Without approaching the formula holistically and instead relying on year-over-year increases in aid, it just saves time and does nothing to long-term stability, says Ciattarelli.

Fuel for Ciattarelli

Forcing Murphy into a heated debate over school aid and relentlessly rising property taxes can only benefit Ciattarelli by focusing intensely on an issue that has plagued governors and legislatures for over 40 years.

Murphy’s long delays in dealing with scandals in his administration give Ciattarelli the opportunity to question the ability of governors to act decisively when faced with ethical misconduct.

When revelations of widespread and systemic abuse, beating and sexual assault at Edna Mahan Correctional Institution for Women emerged, Murphy supported Department of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks for weeks despite requests to resign, including a resolution signed by all 25 Democratic senators urging Murphy to fire him.

While expressing his horror at reports of inmate abuse at the facility, Murphy remained silent on Hicks’ future, suggesting he hoped the incident would end with time and implementation. internal reforms.

It was only after a damning report of an outside investigation that Hicks was forced to resign and Murphy attempted to regain some credibility by announcing that the establishment would be closed.

He also hesitated in 2019 when it was revealed that his appointed director of the Schools Development Authority had fired around 30 career staff from the agency and replaced them with friends, relatives or former colleagues, many of whom had little or no qualifications for their jobs. posts.

It was only after weeks of critical debriefing and Murphys’ silence that the director was forced to leave and, in a farewell stroke, said all the personal steps she had taken had been approved. in advance by the governor’s office.

Leaping on missteps

Administrations’ handling of sexual assault allegations made by a campaign staff member against a colleague was surprisingly inept and publicly embarrassing as the Governor’s top advisers rushed to shirk responsibility while insisting that Murphy was not aware of the entire incident.

Conflicting testimony before a special legislative committee and clumsy, often contradictory explanations led to weeks of critical media coverage and serious accusations that the campaign and administration had turned a blind eye to a hostile and tolerated work environment. harassment of employees. In the early stages of administration, the episode stood out as a vivid example of inexperienced governor’s office staff unable to deal with difficult and sensitive issues.

Ciattarelli can claim these scandals as proof that political considerations took priority over strict standards of ethical behavior.

For Ciattarelli to make progress, it is crucial for him to avoid being drawn into a debate with Murphy over Trump and the former presidents, the flow of outrageous actions and claims that massive electoral fraud has deceived him to ‘a second term.

There is no indication at this point that Trump will get involved in the election, either by supporting Ciattarelli or by going on the offensive against Murphy.

Two of Ciattarellis’ primary opponents have come forward as shameless Trump supporters and received a total of 47% of the vote, an indication that the ex-president retains some unconditional support for the party.

It is likely that those who supported both challengers will return home in November and support Ciattarelli. They certainly won’t desert the party and participate with Murphy.

Despite the crowd of conventional wisdom, Ciattarelli understands the long chances he faces as well as the challenge of staying focused on New Jersey issues and concerns.

Murphy is formidable but not invulnerable; the favorite but not the inevitable.

Conventional wisdom, after all, is not infallible.

