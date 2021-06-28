The Past Blast: When Aamir Khan Was To Direct And Star In Yaadon Ki Baaraat Remake With Imran Khan





Aamir Khan wanted to adopt the 1973 classic with Dharmendra and Zeenat Aman. He planned to do it with Kangana Ranaut and Imran Khan. What didn’t go well? Find.

Written by Himesh Mankad 9356 reads Mumbai Updated: Jun 28, 2021 4:04 PM The Past Blast: When Aamir Khan was scheduled to direct and star in Yaadon Ki Baaraat’s remake with Imran Khan

Aamir Khan started his nephew, Imran Khan with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Naa and followed him with another production, Delhi Belly. Both films were hugely successful and featured different actions of Imran as an actor, and even made him a popular name among young people. By the late 2000s, as Imran rose through the ranks of success, Aamir had a unique plan in place. The actor planned to remake the cult 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, directed by his uncle, Nasir Hussain. It featured Dharmendra in the lead with Zeenat Aman as the female counterpart.

The actor was fascinated by the world of this film, which is considered the pioneer of masala artists in Bollywood, and sought to refine it according to current sensibilities. While the original was a story of three brothers, the actor had developed a version of Yaadon Ki Baaraat with two brothers and a sister. While Aamir and Imran were to play the role of brothers, the former putting themselves in the shoes of the legendary actors Dharmendras, the actor was keen for Kangana Ranaut to play the role of sister. Although we don’t know if any conversations with Kangana took place or not, but it was his dream cast.

He worked on the script in silence for over a year and wanted it to be his next director after Taare Zameen Par. However, after a while, he felt that the storyline was not going as well as expected and put all plans on the back burner. Nasir Saabs’ son and Aamir’s cousin Mansoor Khan also helped write the film with Aamir. The rights to this classic still belong to Aamir, however, we believe that after trying to revisit it once, the actor has come to terms with the fact that some classics are never meant to be touched.

Interestingly, Yaadon Ki Baaraat also marked Aamir Khan’s acting debut as he first faced the camera under his uncle’s direction and as a child artist he played the version younger of Tariq Khan aka. Ratan. Stay tuned for more of these trivia only on Pinkvilla.

