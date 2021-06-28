Jokowi is sent by God, no one could surpass him





Terkini.id, Jakarta – PDIP politician Ruhut Sitompul said President Joko Widodo is a God-sent leader for the people of Indonesia. He also felt that nothing could exceed Jokowi’s ability to run the country. This was revealed by the former member of the DPR RI, the PDIP faction, in response to President Jokowi’s speech for three terms. As for the speech, Ruhut also realized that all plans must have pros and cons to the audience. To read also: After Jokowi’s sarcasm, the president of the UI BEM attacks the buzzer: coward, alone …

Just like in the past, Ruhut said, many people have asked Jokowi to step down and resign before 2024. However, they are now afraid when the speech of a three-term president emerges. “I’m afraid that, yes, there is a speech about Mr. Joko Widodo (serving) 3 terms as President of the Republic of Indonesia. (Those) who were afraid before said Jokowi would step down halfway. before 2024 ”, declared Ruhut Sitompul via his personal Twitter, quoted on Monday June 28, 2021. Read also: Strong satire against Jokowi for three periods, PDIP: No shame

In addition, Ruhut continued, many Indonesians are also satisfied with the performance of the government under Jokowi’s leadership. Therefore, his party considers President Jokowi’s speech for three periods to be the will and voice of the people. “It seems that they are being chased by their own shadows and regarding these 3 periods, people want to, remember the voice of the people, the voice of God. Merdeka!” He said. Also Read: Jokowi Called Judge Before Rizieq Was Sentenced, Alifurrahman: Didn’t Enter …

Ruhut Sitompul also said he was grateful that Indonesia has a leader like Jokowi. In fact, he viewed the former governor of DKI Jakarta as a God-sent leader for the people of Indonesia. He also felt that so far no one has been able to exceed the capacity of the former governor of DKI Jakarta to manage the country. “Who would have thought that God sent a Mr. Joko Widodo to Indonesia?” Ruhut said. Not only that, Ruhut also assessed that so far no one has been able to surpass Jokowi’s ability to run the country. “Now the people have seen no one who can surpass them. Sip it, ”he said. Therefore, this senior PDIP official thanked God for sending Jokowi to head Indonesia. “Thank you God for giving to the Indonesian people, Mr. Joko Widodo, who are trusted to lead our beloved Indonesia. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia has kept the Pancasila ideology well, the Constitution of 1945, Bhineka Tunggal Ika and the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, ”he said.

