Imran Khan: Covid Should Start Culture of Knowledge Sharing Across Boards





Networks of local authorities can help disseminate information on programs such as Bradford’s work on skills, writes the Education, Training and Skills Officer for Key Cities and MDC Deputy Chief of Bradford City.

We all know the effect Covid has had on the health and economy of nations.

In Bradford, which is part of the Key Cities network of 25 cities in England and Wales, the shock from the pandemic has been substantial. It had a great reach throughout our city, felt in all sectors and communities, despite tremendous collaborative efforts by partners to manage and minimize its impact.

Services were under extreme pressure, while those who were already disadvantaged in the labor market were particularly affected. We saw a 94% increase in young claimants and a 9.4% increase in unemployment in the year ending March 2021.

Fortunately, Bradford has been running a program for several years that has offered hope to many since the pandemic struck.

SkillsHouse, launched in 2015 as part of the Get Bradford Working program and developed by Bradford City MDC, is a one-stop-shop service providing local people with the support they need to find and keep a job. It brings together information, advice, training and job brokerage programs for both individuals and employers.

The model is based on a dual customer approach: offering local job seekers early assistance to promote access to training that will enable them to secure and sustain employment; and enable businesses to meet their workforce needs by hiring local talent.

Prior to the pandemic, SkillsHouse had successfully helped more than 1,200 long-term unemployed people find work and 1,800 residents get training.

This is why the board decided in June 2020 to invest 3.6 million euros over three and a half years to strengthen SkillsHouse, a step that has already provided 2,000 people with access to career counseling and more. of 7,400 people trained.

We need to help our citizens, businesses and communities get back on their feet, but to do that we need to work together and learn from each other

The program has since grown to address the critical challenges of historically unprecedented job losses and unemployment due to the Covid-19 recession, as well as the underlying skills challenges and market inequalities. of the work encountered in the local workforce.

SkillsHouse is also essential for three priority areas of the city’s economic recovery plan, making Bradford a learning district; give access to work; and provide support for professional development and retraining.

As we envision a period of prolonged national economic recovery, we believe SkillsHouse provides a model for employment and skills services in cities up and down the country. We need to help our citizens, businesses and communities get back on their feet, but to do that we need to work together and learn from each other.

Decentralization has allowed cities and regions to develop and implement their own tailored strategies for employment and skills services, but the supply and quality vary considerably from council to council. Services are often somewhat disparate and are not always as effective or efficient as they could be.

At its core, SkillsHouse consolidated previously separate advisory functions and created a unique partnership between public and private sector organizations. Bradford was given the autonomy and resources to implement a streamlined and improved service, bringing together the university, colleagues in higher education, government agencies, local businesses and a social housing provider. This collaborative approach was essential in enabling us to achieve our goals.

Bradford did the job with SkillsHouse, we now have a model that can be rolled out across the UK for the benefit of everyone involved.

And through the Key Cities Network, we were able to share this knowledge and experience with other communities, inspire and support other parts of the country to implement similar SkillsHouse-style services.

As we have learned over the past year, we work best when we work together. Networks such as Key Cities provide a vital forum for board leaders and leaders to exchange and discuss ideas on topics ranging from the housing crisis to the climate emergency.

SkillsHouse is something Bradford can offer the UK, but I have no doubt that there are countless other initiatives that we could learn from and adopt. I sincerely hope that the aftermath of Covid-19 will start a culture of knowledge sharing between councils, so that together we can improve the lives of people wherever they live and whatever their circumstances. On the one hand, our door will always be open to those who want to know how they can improve the lives of those hardest hit by the pandemic.

Imran Khan (Lab), Deputy Chief, Bradford City MDC; responsible for education, training and skills, Key cities

