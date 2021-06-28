QAnon followers think they see Donald Trump in the reflection of the White House window





A number of supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory claim Donald Trump can be seen in a window reflection in a photo posted to POTUS’s Instagram page showing President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office.

Influential supporters of the radical movement with many subscribers on the Telegram messaging service shared the Instagram photo showing Biden on the phone with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer while urging people to look at the figure whose back can be seen in the reflection of the window.

“Did you see who’s in the reflection?” Wrote the QAnon Telegram account We The Pepe, which has over 75,000 subscribers. “Go see for yourself.”

MelQ, another major QAnon figure on Telegram with 140,000 subscribers, told people to watch the reflection after sharing a similar post from another account with more than 88,000 subscribers on the app.

The messages received hundreds of responses agreeing that the person seen is somehow Trump, a savior figure for QAnon supporters who they believe will be reinstated as president. Others said the photo is likely an edited image from Trump’s time in the White House.

“Proof that the Patriots are running the show. Stuffed up an old photo of Trump, inserted Biden, left the reflection of Trump in the window to link to the Q message,” wrote Telegram user MySearchfor Truth.

Another user said: “Did they just mumble Biden in a photo that was taken while DJT was at the office. Ask my fren [friend] which questions everything. “

Telegram user Barbara Limandri added: “It’s not Biden’s head / shoulders. It’s DJT… POTUS legit !!”

As is usually the case with many of their claims, popular QAnon supporters have pointed to old messages from their mysterious leader known as “Q” to justify their latest plot.

The QAnon conspiracy emerged as people began to decode encrypted messages that emerged on the controversial 4chan bulletin board site in October 2017. The messages claimed to be from a government official with access to a higher security clearance. The first post suggested that Hillary Clinton would be arrested soon, a prediction that never came to fruition.

Over the next several years, thousands of encrypted messages were posted on 4chan, before moving on to similar messaging sites 8chan and 8kun, which were deciphered by supporters of QAnon to form the basis of the movement’s beliefs, including qu ‘There is a secret cabal of satanic pedophiles. including prominent Democratic personalities.

However, the frequency of such messages slowed considerably after Trump lost the election in November, with no new “Q” messages released since December 8. The latest post on 8kun is simply a YouTube link to a pro-Trump video containing Twisted. Sister’s song “We’re Not Gonna Take It”.

It is also alleged that the mysterious figure who wrote the articles on 8kun was not a senior government official but Ron Watkins, the site’s former administrator, which he has often denied.

The lack of new posts has not deterred QAnon, whose followers now only decipher the catalog of thousands of existing posts as a form of confirmation bias to justify their beliefs and suggest that any global event was in fact long predicted. by Q.

In this case, Trump appearing in the reflection of an Oval Office was predicted by Q posts from March 2019 which state: “Find the reflection inside the castle” and “The reflections are important.”

President Joe Biden prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021, in Washington, DC QAnon supporters claim Donald Trump can be seen in the reflection of a window in a posted photo of Biden inside the Oval Office. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

