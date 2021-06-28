Istanbul mayor vows to resist Erdogan’s ‘disastrous’ canal project

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu again warned of the environmental problems that could be caused by the construction of Istanbul’s huge new canal next to the Bosphorus, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan organized a groundbreaking ceremony to start the project.

Imamoglu, of the main Social Democratic opposition party of the Republican people, CHP, which won Istanbul over Erdogans ruling Justice and Development Party AKP in 2019, said experts’ concerns about the mega-project must be taken into account.

More important than anything else, we listen to loud objections from leading scientists. We have never heard a scientist say that this project is beneficial. That alone proves the project is a disaster, Imamoglu said in a written statement to BIRN.

I was elected by the people to resist this cement channel, he added.

The Istanbul Canal is expected to be a 45-kilometer artificial waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara.

But its opponents have warned that the project threatens the city’s water supplies and risks wider environmental consequences amid the delicate balance between the region’s interconnected seas, which already suffer from a sea glanders problem.

Erdogan praised the Istanbul Canal project at a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday.

This is going to be a whole new page in the development of Turkey. On the path to this development, we will take a leap forward, ”Erdogan said at the ceremony.

We see the Istanbul Canal as a project to save Istanbul’s future, he added.

But Imamoglu dismissed the ceremony as a sham.

The bridge that they say will be the first construction site for the canal is actually part of a highway project that has been on paper for years, he said.

The leaders of the opposition parties have said they will stop the project when they come to power.

No company should bid on the project. We will not pay their money, said CHP chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu on June 20.

In response, Erdogan accused the opposition of threatening investors and banks and even countries interested in the project.

The government put the projected cost of the project at $ 15 billion and said it would take six years to build it.

He envisions the future benefits of the passage fees that ships will have to pay and a boost to jobs resulting from the construction of the canal, bridges, roads and neighboring residential areas.

But experts say the cost and schedule announced by the government are unrealistic.

According to a new plan released by the government, there will be new ports in both the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Black Sea and several new settlements, which will house nearly a million people near the canal in an area currently dominated by forests, lakes, coves, meadows and farms.

A dozen large bridges, tunnels and a new network of highways are also part of the plan.

The Turkish Straits (Dardanelles and Bosphorus) are governed by the Montreux Convention of 1936, which gives Ankara full control of the straits and regulates the transit of warships. But the canal project raised questions about the future of the convention.