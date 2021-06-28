Trump Report Returns – What does Donald Trump’s return to the political arena mean?





Donald Trump is back on the big stage. For the first time since leaving the White House, he staged a mass rally in Wellington, Ohio, in front of around 5,000 fans. However, it was noted that no major TV or radio station broadcast the speech. American journalist Matthias Kundig explains the background to the apparition.

Matthias kundig

United States – Correspondent, SRF

Matthias Kundig has been working from Miami for the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean since fall 2018. Prior to that, he was a producer for “Echo der Zeit” and special correspondent in Egypt. Kundig studied history and political science at the University of Bern.

SRF News: I listened to Donald Trump’s speech. Looks like it has been weathered like before or are there some nuances?

Matthias Kundig: No, the speech did not actually add anything new. For a long time, it was felt that he could have given this speech in January or even during the election campaign of last year.

There were the same hard-hitting words and chants and the same exaggerations and allegations and lies that I had heard so many times. Above all, of course, it is the lie that a big plot to rob him of his electoral victory. And in his view, the conspirators include not only Democrats, but also these so-called rhinos, Republicans only in name – that is, Republicans who would openly dare to contradict him and his lies.

As of January 6, Trump no longer wants to provide a platform on which his claims and lies can be published.

It was remarkable: no television or radio station broadcast the speech, no major newspaper – does that mean Trump is cut off?

I wouldn’t call it that. But the mainstream media stopped covering all of Trump’s fools and immediately published all the excitement. In short: since January 6, they no longer want to give it a platform on which to display its claims and lies.

About a quarter of the population still believe Trump’s election victory was stolen.

It’s very different with the right-wing media. Because the complete parallel media system has established itself, with right-wing TV channels and right-wing social media platforms. Trump and his worldview still unfold intensely there.

But for the majority of the population, Trump is actually a side issue. It’s a bit misleading. Because about a quarter of the population still believe Trump’s election victory was stolen. These people have not changed their position, are receiving relevant information every day, and some believe that electoral fraud will be exposed in the coming weeks and that Trump can return to the White House in the fall. So there are two parallel political worlds in the United States.

What is the real reason for this appearance? Does he want to become president again in 2024?

In fact, Trump was supposed to be campaigning to help Max Miller, a local Republican who also wants to challenge the current Republican president next year. The incumbent is one of ten members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump. However, this Max Miller only played a secondary role during the performance. The main character was Trump and his trial.

Yesterday’s appearance is just the beginning: Trump now wants to campaign almost every week for candidates who are loyal to him and who compete with Republicans who are not in Trump’s lineage.

Trump’s first public rally in Wellington, Ohio

