Soon vaccination against Covid-19 for children





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said children between the ages of 12 and 17 can already be vaccinated against Covid-19. Vaccinations for children are being given because recently the number of children infected with Covid-19 has increased. The Food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM), Jokowi continued, granted an Emergency Use Permit (BPOM).emergency use of authorization/ EUA) against the Sinovac vaccine. That this vaccine is declared safe for children aged 12 to 17 years. So that the vaccination of children can be started immediately. “We are also grateful to the BPOM for issuing an emergency use permit or emergency use of authorization for the Sinovac vaccine which is declared safe for children aged 12 to 17 years. So that the vaccination of children of this age can begin immediately, ”Jokowi said in his statement at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta’s presidential palace complex, Monday (6/28/2021). The Head of State revealed that the national Covid-19 vaccination program itself had reached 1.3 million injections per day on Saturday, June 26, 2021. This achievement is faster than the previously set target by the government, which is 1 million injections per day as of July. “This was achieved through the hard work and mutual cooperation of all parties, especially the Ministry of Health, TNI-Polri, regional governments, BUMN and the private parties who helped, as well as the people who were willing to be vaccinated, ”Jokowi said. Although the milestone of 1 million vaccinations per day has been reached, Jokowi called on all parties to continue to work hard so that the figure of 1 million vaccine injections per day can be maintained and even doubled. “I remind all parties that they must work hard to ensure that the target of 1 million vaccinations per day is maintained until the end of July and can double by August 2021, reaching 2 million doses per day,” said Jokowi. Along with the vaccinations that the government continues to step up, the president once again reminded that the spread of Covid-19 can only be suppressed through joint efforts. For this reason, the president asked the public to continue to be disciplined in the implementation of health protocols. “I implore you, ladies and gentlemen, all of us, not to hesitate to be vaccinated, and to remain disciplined in carrying out health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing hands in case emergency, ”Jokowi said. Source: BeritaSatu.com

