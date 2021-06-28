Why President Xi Jinping’s Precise Poverty Reduction Strategy Has Succeeded

In November 2013, President Xi Jinping first presented the Precise Poverty Reduction Strategy. Since it was unveiled, the strategy has become a key part of China’s fight against poverty.

Precision poverty reduction is specific, targeting every poor household and individual, rather than focusing on areas affected by poverty.

The main features of this model include the precise identification, assistance, management and assessment of people and areas suffering from extreme poverty.

This was highlighted recently at a forum held at Renmin University of China bringing together journalists, local and foreign, and academics.

As part of this strategy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), under the leadership of President Xi, had a single goal of eradicating absolute poverty throughout China.

The academics revealed that ruling party cadres were given instructions and were clear that no matter where they live, anyone living below the set poverty line must be free from the shackles of misery, at the very least, d ‘by the end of 2020.

To ensure this is successful, Chinese leaders first developed a criterion to eradicate extreme poverty within its borders.

A poverty line of 2,300 yuan RMB in constant 2010 prices was adopted, which is equivalent to $ 2.3 per day in ppt terms, which is 20% higher than the international poverty line of $ 1.9 per day. day. Professor Wang Sangui from the China Institute for Anti-Poverty Research at Renmin University of China revealed.

Professor Wang, however, notes that a number of things had to be guaranteed or fulfilled for the program to be successful.

No worry about food, no worry about clothes, guarantee a safe home, guarantee 9 years of compulsory education, guarantee basic health care; in addition to having access to drinking water. He said

Once these guarantees were given, the country’s leaders quickly began to identify nearly 30 million poor households for a total population of 90 million people in 2013.

As part of this program, China has registered all poor households and population and details of families, available resources, sources of income and reasons for poverty in the national poverty reduction information system. poverty.

Identified and registered poor households would form the basis of all types of poverty reduction programs.

In the process, 128,000 poor villages and 832 poor counties were identified as the main administrative units to implement the precision poverty reduction strategy.

Once identified, specific aid is channeled to the poor. The promotion of income-generating activities as well as the deployment of subsidies to agricultural production are also carried out.

Professor Wang said the Beijing administration should carry out employment promotion activities. This meant training for non-farm jobs, providing information on job opportunities, helping with migration and working in cities.

Employment opportunities have been created by encouraging the development of labor-intensive factories in local communities and providing local employment opportunities to the poor. Local governments are constructing factory buildings for businesses to rent, Wang said

Third, the government has put in place resettlement efforts, at the top of the agenda being the resettlement of over 10 million poor people in remote areas, in difficult natural conditions, to natural villages or small towns. comparatively more welcoming in order to improve the environment and the conditions for their development.

To ensure the success of this program, the government and public financial institutions have mobilized resources to the tune of billions of dollars for the fiscal year under specific five-year plans.

In the area of ​​education, the government has developed strict measures to ensure that every school-age child attends primary and middle school in poor areas.

The government has started providing free high school or vocational school education and living allowances for students from identified poor families. This will not only reduce the education spending of poor households, but will also help end the intergenerational transmission of poverty, Wang said.

In addition to education, the government has also focused its efforts on making health services accessible to all. The CPC-led administration will begin subsidizing the poor for their health insurance. Wang says that in China, the reimbursement rates for medical expenses of the poor are much higher than those of the non-poor.

Unlike most parts of the world, no deposit is required to access medical services for the poor. Poor households have also been helped through home visits and regular check-ups by health practitioners.

As if that weren’t enough, the Chinese government has achieved massive infrastructure development in poor areas. Today, these areas mostly located in the most remote regions of China have roads, electricity, drinking water and irrigation facilities as well as broadband network as in very large cities. developed.

But all of this, according to Professor Wang, would not be possible without the direct supervision of the ruling party, the CCP. He says party secretaries at all levels take responsibility for poverty reduction.

Party secretaries and governors of all poor counties must remain in their duty until the task of reducing poverty in their counties is accomplished, he said.

To build capacity for poverty reduction at the community level, he notes that more than 3 million civil servants have been sent to poor villages.

At the same time, China practices an East-West partnership model where eastern provinces and wealthy cities provide monetary and non-monetary assistance to western (poor) provinces / regions in efforts to reduce poverty.

Thanks to President Xi Jinping’s precise poverty reduction strategies, poverty reduction in China has accelerated in recent years and absolute poverty has been eradicated. The Chinese government says a total of 99 million rural poor were lifted out of poverty between 2013 and 2020.

Professor Wang says there are lessons to be learned from China, especially developing countries in this regard.

He argues that the Chinese experience shows that absolute poverty can be eliminated. However, he spoke of the need for strong political will and determination coupled with good governance to implement poverty reduction strategies. He also says that mobilizing a large amount of all kinds of resources is important.