2 drones intercepted over a base in Kashmir





SRINAGAR, India (AP) – The Indian military said it foiled a major threat by intercepting two drones flying over an Indian-controlled military base in Kashmir early Monday, a day after suspicious drones loaded with explosives were used to attack an air base in the disputed region.

The military said troops around midnight spotted two drones separately hovering over the Kaluchak military base on the outskirts of Jammu town.

“Immediately a high alert was triggered and the rapid reaction teams triggered them,” the military said in a statement. “The two drones flew off.”

The troops launched search operations in the area, the statement said, adding that the troops remained on high alert.

Indian officials said on Sunday that two drones carrying explosives were used to attack an air base in the city of Jammu and called it the first such incident in India.

Officials said two soldiers were slightly injured in the two blasts, which also caused minor damage to a building at the base. No military equipment was damaged.

Jammu Air Base is also used as a civilian airport, but civilian flights have not been disrupted.

The incident, if proven to be carried out by anti-Indian rebels, would mark a major shift in strategy against New Delhi. The rebels mainly used classic guerrilla tactics such as ambushes, lightning strikes, remote blasts, and car bombs.

No rebel group has so far commented on the two incidents.

Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, and the Himalayan region is claimed by both in its entirety. The rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989. Most Kashmiris Muslims support the rebels’ goal that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

New Delhi considers activism in Kashmir to be Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the accusation, and most Kashmiris call it a legitimate struggle for freedom.

The two countries claim to have shot down spy drones in areas of Kashmir under their respective control.

In recent years, Indian authorities have raised the possibility of rebel drone attacks in the region, particularly after repeatedly accusing Pakistan of using Chinese-made drones along the border to drop packages. weapons for militant groups since last year.

Pakistan, including the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, has repeatedly warned that India could stage a “false flag” attack to distract from its domestic difficulties.

