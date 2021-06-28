World News | Senior Pak PM adviser Imran Khan secretly visited Israel and met with Mossad leader





Tel Aviv [Israel], June 28 (ANI): Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, senior adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, visited Israel secretly and met with Mossad leader Yossi Cohen last November.

A source in Islamabad said Bukhari met with a number of senior Israeli officials during a brief visit to Israel in November, and conveyed a message from Pakistani Chief of Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa. The two countries are expected to participate in a joint naval exercise in the Black Sea, Israel Hayom reported.

Dean Samuel Elmes, writing in Israel Hayom, said that according to Israel Today, Bukhari, taking advantage of his British passport, arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport in Islamabad on a connecting flight to London.

Upon landing, he was transferred to Tel Aviv, where he met with senior officials of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the message sent by Prime Minister Khan conveyed.

He also met with former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, to whom he conveyed a message from Pakistani Chief of Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The visit and the contacts come after strong pressure from the United Arab Emirates. This is revealed and validated in the context of the two countries’ participation in a joint naval exercise with the US Navy in the Black Sea, Israel Hayom reported.

“Pakistan is one of the countries participating in the Sea Breeze exercise and the Pakistani military attaché in Ukraine will come as an observer,” the Pakistani navy said.

Israel will participate in the international exercise alongside Muslim countries, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia and Turkey, Israel Hayom reported.

Ukraine, United States, Georgia, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Canada, Latvia, Moldova, Denmark, Albania, Sweden, South Korea, Norway, Lithuania, Spain, Poland, Estonia, Japan are also participating in the exercise. , Brazil, Australia, Senegal and NATO.

Overall, the exercise is expected to bring together a record 32 countries from six continents, 5,000 troops, 32 ships, 40 planes and 18 diving and commando crews.

The exercise will include, among other things, combat on several fronts, including the use of amphibious means, ground maneuvers, diving operations, submarine warfare and air defense, Israel Hayom reported.

The exercise, as expected, was not well received in Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that “the Black Sea Fleet is tracking the American missile ship ‘Ross’ which has entered the Black Sea,” Elmes said.

The US ship reached the Black Sea in preparation for Exercise Sea Breeze. “The joint NATO-Ukraine exercise aims to create instability on Russia’s borders,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The very participation in the large-scale military exercise may indicate the diplomatic policies of new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the government of Yesh leader Atid Yair Lapid.

The Israeli navy is participating in a military exercise that runs counter to Moscow’s security interests, Elmes said.

With or without ties to Israel and Pakistan, it is very difficult to assess what policy the Russian Black Sea Fleet will adopt, as they fired warning shots last Wednesday at a British ship they said was sailing in Russian territorial waters.

The Black Sea coast is home to Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Georgia – and each will participate in the exercise, which risks robbing Moscow officials of their sleep, Israel Hayom reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from the syndicated news feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos