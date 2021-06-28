Connect with us

Five things Boris Johnson said to Johnstone’s Paints in Birstall today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered questions about the slated July 19 reopening and alleged violence in the Batley and Spen by-elections as he visited a paint factory in Birstall today ahead of Thursday’s vote.

Mr Johnson visited PPG Architectural Coatings just days after Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday after video footage of him kissing an assistant in the office was shown. He was replaced by ex-chancellor Sajid Javid.

The Prime Minister’s visit could be his last to the region ahead of the Batley and Spen by-elections on Thursday, which the Tories hope to win from Labor.

Here are five things the Prime Minister told reporters during his visit to Birstall:

Covid data is ‘encouraging’ for July 19 reopening – and everyone should go on holiday in Yorkshire

The planned end of lockdown measures on July 19 looks promising, the prime minister said, despite the increase in cases across the country.

Mr Johnson, it is “crucial” that vaccinations increase so that the link between infections and deaths is broken.

But he hopes July 19 will be an “end date” by which the UK returns to “as normal as possible” – although he declined to give details.

“It seems to me that the data is encouraging,” he said.

When asked what support Kirklees businesses would get after Friday’s advice was lifted urging people not to enter or leave the neighborhood, Mr Johnson said the most important thing for the region’s economy was the end of the lockout. He also mentioned the current leave program and the proposed “bounce back” loans.

The Prime Minister also urged people to ‘stay’ in Yorkshire to support the region’s hotel industry – and said he had a ‘fantastic’ holiday in the county in 2019.

I cannot recommend it highly enough, he said.

PM remains discreet on Hancock’s resignation

Mr Johnson declined to answer questions about whether he regretted staying with Mr Hancock on Friday after the former health secretary apologized but did not initially resign.

The Prime Minister initially gave Mr Hancock his full support on Friday, but the Health Secretary resigned on Saturday.

At Birstall, Mr Johnson repeated: “I read the story on Friday and Saturday we had a new Secretary of Health.

“I think this is the right pace to do things given that we have a national pandemic.”

Commitment to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail – but no commitment to specific stations

Reports in the Sunday express last week that the planned Northern Powerhouse Rail project would not include a new line between Leeds and Manchester via Bradford angered transport chiefs and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin.

Today the Prime Minister said he was “absolutely determined” to implement the Northern Powerhouse Rail project as a whole, touting a “huge investment” in the region’s railways.

But he declined to know if a new line would include a stop at Bradford, saying: “I’ll have to tell you where the stops will be.”

Northern leaders are still awaiting the long overdue integrated rail plan that will set the government’s vision for rail across the UK.

Slide Labor Money onto the Towns Fund

Batley, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton are each expected to receive 1.5 million from the government’s Cities Fund – well below the maximum 25 million cities for which were eligible.

When asked if Batley and Spen could expect more funding if the constituency elects a Tory MP on Thursday, the PM dodged the question – but said the government ‘will want to support’ candidate Ryan Stephenson s ‘he is elected.

“I think Ryan Stephenson will be a great campaigner for Batley and Spen,” Mr Johnson said.



Conservative candidate Ryan Stephenson was with Boris Johnson on the visit
(Image: PA)

Mr Stephenson said that if elected he intended to apply for the leveling fund to attract investment to the area.

The Prime Minister also attacked Labor, saying the party had complained about the funding problem but “had to come up with” its own plans.

Reports of “sickening” electoral violence

The weekend’s campaign was marked by claims by West Yorkshire Mayoress Brabin that Labor activists were ‘so kicked’ in the Whitaker Street area of ​​Batley on Sunday.

As West Yorkshire Police investigated the allegations, Mr Johnson said the reports were “disgusting and appalling”.

We in the Conservative Party are campaigning with a positive vision for change and progress in Batley and Spen, ”he said.

The prime minister later said his party “fought for every vote” as election day approached.

This seat has been held by Labor for decades and it will be a tough fight, “he said.



