Donald Trump’s Rumble account sparks attacks from Gab and Parler founders





Social media platform founders Gab and Parler attacked the Rumble video platform after Donald Trump was confirmed to have a verified account on the site.

The former president created his Rumble account on Saturday, his first video being a live broadcast of his rally in Wellington, Ohio.

Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, a social media app for “free speech” beloved by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, claimed that the same day Trump created his account on Rumble, the site updated its terms of use to prohibit hateful content.

“The day President Trump joined Rumble, they changed their terms of service to ban ‘hate speech’ with an explicit ban on ‘anti-Semitic’ messages, also known as any criticism of Israel and / or of the Jewish people, ”Torba wrote. on Gab.

“No mention of banning anti-white hate, which is still allowed. According to WayBackMachine a few days ago, their terms did not include these things. Check for yourself.”

John Matze, who founded the conservative platform Speak before being ousted earlier this year, also criticized Rumble for being funded by “big tech” while sharing a headline from the national conspiracy theorist File’s website. , who alleges that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would not allow him to join Gab unless the platform forbids criticism of the Jewish people and Israel.

According to the Media Bias Fact Check website, National File publishes “reports related to conspiracy and pseudoscience from a far-right perspective,” including false allegations about the 9/11 attacks and the Clintons involved in it. human sex trafficking.

“I wonder how much equity or money Rumble had to give… The same rumble that works entirely on Google ads. Google analytics, etc… IE big tech,” Marze wrote on Gab.

“It’s not that I think Trump’s brand is worth nothing any more.”

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, with Facebook announcing he would be suspended until at least 2023 over fears he could use the platform to incite the violence and spreading disinformation.

While not licensed on virtually all of the major social media sites, Trump has never created an account on Gab or Parler. CNN reported in January that Kushner, along with other advisers such as Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, had advised Trump against joining Gab after being banned from Twitter.

Talk was taken offline for weeks after it was banned by Apple and Google, as it was used to prepare for the January 6 attack, as well as to promote extremist violence.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Reuters that Trump joined Rumble in addition to his plans to start his own platform after his recently launched blog was shut down after just a few weeks.

“This is a great way to reach the American people at a time of unprecedented assault on free speech in our country by Big Tech tyrants,” Harrington said.

Rumble has been contacted for comment.

Former United States President Donald Trump addresses the crowd gathered at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, United States on June 26, 2021. The founders of Gab and Parler hit the spotlight. Rumble video platform after Trump created an account on the site. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

