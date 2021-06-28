Celebrities speak out against rape and murder of four-year-old





A four-year-old girl was reportedly abducted Thursday (June 24) in Khanewal and her mutilated body was found in a bag in fields near Basti Azizabad two days later. The father of the slain girl, Nadeem, reportedly reported the incident to Khana police on the day of her disappearance, but they did not record a report.

The deputy superintendent of police and the region’s SHO were suspended after Punjab’s chief minister Usman Buzdar learned of the incident. Sources said the four-year-old was playing with other underage girls in Azizabad, a town on the outskirts of Khanewal, when she was abducted by an unidentified person.

After the news surfaced on social media, sexual assault survivor and actress Ayesha Omar took to her Instagram to express her disgust at the incident. “It makes me sick to my stomach,” she wrote. “What did this innocent little angel have to do and wear to protect himself?” she asked.

Actor Sami Khan intervened on the matter with a suggestion for Prime Minister Imran Khan. “It has to stop and it won’t stop unless you start hanging rapists in public @ImranKhanPTI.”

Omar has spoken out against sexual violence on several occasions and even shared his own experience in an interview with DW. The Bulbulay star had said, “I opened up about this years after this happened. Most victims rarely find the courage to speak out and I finally decided to go out because I wanted to provoke a I wanted other women to be able to relate to me if they are going through something similar.

More recently, many celebrities have been talking about the same after Prime Minister Khan called women’s clothing the cause of the increase in sex crimes in Pakistan. His statements sparked a victim blame debate that swept across social media across the country, with many calling him a “rape apologist.” The fact that the prime minister shared his views just days after Mufti Aziz-ur-Rahman was convicted of assaulting a seminary student in a madrasah made matters worse.

Let’s hope that strict measures are taken against the perpetrators of sexual violence in Pakistan and that the monstrosity against minors ceases to exist.

