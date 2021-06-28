BCCI reflected on hosting the T20 World Cup as an event in three cities in India, final at Narendra Modi Stadium





Before taking a final call not to host the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, BCCI considered various options, including limiting the mega event to just three cities in the country. However, the potential complications ultimately led him to do what has long been speculated. According to the press agency PTI, BCCI planned to host the matches in Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, with Narendra Modi Stadium also hosting the final. “Pakistan playing in Mumbai or Pune would always have been a problem. So there were several factors, “the news agency said, citing an anonymous source. Additionally, if players contract coronavirus, stronger teams would have a replacement ready, but weaker sides could struggle if five-six of their cricketers are infected. “In IPL, several players have been infected with COVID-19, you can have good replacements. But what about the weaker teams? What if they lose five or six top players? They will not have ready replacements, “said the source. With BCCI having already decided that the rest of IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates, it was almost clear that a flagship event like the T20 World Cup, which would see the participation of many more teams than the league, also cannot be organized in India. “If BCCI is unable to host an eight-team IPL in September, how could it have hosted the World T20 in a month? In addition, we now have a new variant (Delta 3) and there is all the possibilities of a third wave in the country in October. BCCI leaders have always been aware that this would not be feasible in practice, “said a member of the board of directors. PTI under conditions of anonymity. Traveling to India has also reportedly become a potential obstacle as countries like England and Australia put it on the ‘red list’ due to the coronavirus situation. In addition, several teams were apparently comfortable traveling to the United Arab Emirates, which hosted the entire IPL 2020. The Indian team, accompanied by their white balloon stars, will reach Dubai from Manchester on September 15 via a charter flight to participate in the IPL. He will be based there for almost two months until the second week of November, when the T20 World Cup ends. With PTI inputs Get all IPL and Cricket Score news here

