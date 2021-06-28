Donald Trump denies shouting with General “I would have fired him”





Donald Trump has denied reports that he and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had a loud and garish disagreement over how to handle the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

The dispute is one of many claims that have been made in Frankly, We Did Win This Election, a book by Michael Bender of the Wall Street Journal due out in August.

According to an excerpt, posted by Axios, while sitting in the situation room with then Attorney General Bill Barr and former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump had “exaggerated claims” about the violence. in cities last summer, then “alarmed officials” by announcing he had instructed Milley to try to suppress the demonstrations.

According to Bender, Milley must have informed Trump that he was an adviser, not a commander.

The excerpt reads as follows:

“I said you were in charge!” Trump shouted at him, “Well, I’m not responsible! Milley yelled back. “You can’t talk to me like that!” Trump said. … “Damn,” Milley said to the others. “There is a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform them of my legal responsibilities?” “He is right, Mr. President,” Barr said. “The general is right.

In a statement to Axios, Trump denied the claims in the book and insisted that he would have fired Milley if such an exchange had taken place.

“This is totally fake news, it never happened. I am not a fan of General Milley, but I never had an argument with him and it is all false,” Trump said via a spokesperson. word. “He never answered me. Michael Bender never asked me about it and that is fake news.

“If General Milley had yelled at me, I would have fired him,” Trump added.

Defending the claims, Bender told Axios: “This exchange was confirmed by several senior administration officials over hundreds of hours of interviews with dozens of Trump World assistants for this book.

“Contrary to Mr. Trump’s assertion, I asked the former president for his views on this particular argument in a written question – as he requested – along with other questions included in my process. thorough fact-checking. He did not respond. “

According to CNN, Milley also had to push back on Trump’s desires to confront protesters of racial injustice with extreme force.

“That’s how you’re supposed to deal with these people,” Trump reportedly said during the Oval Office talks. “Crack their skulls.”

The book also claims that Trump suggested “just shooting them” several times inside the Oval Office.

Trump’s office has been contacted for further comment.

Donald Trump and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley meet with military chiefs and the national security team in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 9, 2020. Trump denied the allegations in a new book alleging the pair clashed over how to deal with the racial justice protests last summer. MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

