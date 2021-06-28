Pakistani trade claims India is subsidizing rice exports





Pakistani rice traders alleged India was subsidizing rice exports to the global export market and wanted Imran Khan’s government to move the World Trade Organization (WTO) against New Delhi.

But, Indian rice exporters and business analysts say Pakistan may not have a strong case against India.

Food safety

Pakistan Rice Exporters Association chairman Abdul Qayyum Paracha last week asserted that subsidized Indian rice exports were hurting Pakistan’s export market and Islamabad must take the World Trade Organization (WTO ) for endangering international food security in violation of its rules.

The Pakistans Dawn daily quoted Paracha: India offered their rice at an average price of $ 360 (26,725) per tonne, while we quote $ 450 (33,400). This difference of approximately $ 100 (7,425) has seriously affected our exports.

Its claims were based on Pakistani basmati and non-basmati rice export data for the July 2020-May 2021 period of the current season ending this month, showing a 14% drop in shipments. Pakistan exported 3.3 million tonnes (mt) of basmati and non-basmati rice during the period, compared to 3.87 mt in the previous year period.

In contrast, India – the world’s largest rice exporters – shipments of basmati and non-basmati totaled 17.71 tonnes in fiscal year 2020-21, valued at 65,297 crore, compared to 9.51 tonnes. valued at 45,446 crore during the period of the previous year.

Reasons for Gains

However, the value of India’s non-basmati exports fell 3.79 percent, while that of non-basmati rose 146 percent. In addition, India has advanced as Thailand, Vietnam and Bangladesh, India’s biggest rice buyer, all reported lower paddy production.

A Delhi-based rice exporter said India performed well in the global rice market in the last fiscal year, mainly because it was able to overcome the logistical hurdles created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In April this year, the chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Export Development Authority, Mr. Angamuthu, told BusinessLine that despite the logistical challenges, the Indian government was supporting food security needs in other areas. countries and helped every step of the way to facilitate shipments.

In the last fiscal year, India started exporting rice to countries like China and Vietnam after decades. Bangladesh last week authorized a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice from India at $ 399.90 (29,675) per tonne.

Between April and May, rice exports are estimated at around six lakh tonnes and are expected to pick up from this month, said BV Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association (TREA).

Challenging low bids

But Paracha pointed out that countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam offered rice at prices ranging from $ 420 to $ 430 ($ 31,175 to $ 31,925) per ton and wondered how India could offer at lower prices.

Pakistan’s rice trade representative claimed that India’s shipments were in violation of WTO rules. But Indian exporters and analysts dismissed his claim as a simple pressure tactic.

Indian prices are based on market movements. Last week Thailand reduced their prices by $ 50 (3,725) per tonne and we had to react to this correction. Exporters buy from millers and ship them and no subsidies are involved, an official at a rice-exporting company said on condition of anonymity.

Pakistan has no record, said the official, whose views have also been echoed by others.

No subsidy is involved in Indian rice exports. Who provides the exports? Pakistani commerce is trying to play a trick, said a Delhi-based trader.

There is no case against India on rice exports. We have a good harvest and are therefore able to offer rice at a good (competitive) price. We will be more competitive this year as production could increase further, said Vidya Sagar VR, director of VM Bulk Logix.

Current prices

Currently India offers broken 5% parboiled rice at $ 365-370 (27,100-27,450) per tonne, while 25% broken white rice is priced over $ 390 (29,950) per tonne (all FOB or free on board). ).

According to the International Grains Council, Thailand’s five percent off-white rice is valued at $ 421 (31,250) and that of Vietnam at $ 460 (34,150) F.OB.

In addition, India’s rice exports have been helped by a record production in the current season (July 2020-June 2021) estimated at 121.46 t compared to 118.87 last season. In addition, India holds record rice stocks, with the FCI holding 29.92 tonnes of rice at the start of this month, in addition to 28.69 tonnes of paddy which can yield 19.22 tonnes of rice.

Analytical skills required

A business analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that if Pakistan chooses to file a complaint against Indian rice exports, it needs someone with good analytical skills to back up its claims.

Already, the US Department of Agriculture has alleged that India’s domestic support violates the subsidy levels prescribed by the WTO. Pakistan can join him, the analyst said.

In particular, they can always report subsidies for electricity and other similar things, which are characterized as non-product specific support and claim that they violate WTO standards. However, it will all come down to who is correct in interpreting the standards, he said.

But TREAs Rao said Pakistan must provide documentary evidence. It’s the same way that we couldn’t bring a complaint against China, he said, adding that Islamabad had no business and Parashas’s statement doesn’t need to be taken back. serious.

Bali Peace Clause

The analyst said that in its defense, India can point out that all WTO members signed a peace clause at the Ninth Ministerial Conference in Bali in Indonesia in 2013 for trade facilitation, according to which the Country food security would be seen as essential to support the sustainability of farmers. . As such, India cannot be accused of distorting world trade.

This is a settled question. India does not provide any cash assistance to farmers like developed countries. Offering minimum support prices is a political decision. Pakistan is not pursuing any legally defensible case, the analyst said, summing up the situation in Islamabad.

The analyst said that due to these reasons, the United States has not been able to make its case against India’s domestic support measures.

With the minimum support price for paddy being raised to 1,940 per quintal from 1,868, more area could be devoted to food grains next season.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

