‘Controversial’ horse name linked to Donald Trump changed by worried owner to avoid boos from punters





A “CONTROVERSI” horse name linked to Donald Trump has been changed by a worried owner to avoid boos from punters.

Royal Trump had pocketed just under 150,000 after winning six of 24 races for its former owners.

1

Horse named after Trump received a new title because its owner didn’t want punters to boo himCredit: Reuters

Tech entrepreneur Steven McCanne bought the gelding for 28,500 last November, believing the reference to the former US president to be a “harmless joke.”

But he decided to change it following the deadly raid on the Capitol building in January.

The owner said he believes fans will hoot the horse if he races under his old name.

McCanne wrote a letter to the race leaders demanding that the “controversial” name be changed to Peaceful Transfer.

The letter read: “At that point, I understood that the name had a controversial connotation but it seemed to me a harmless joke.

“Unfortunately, things are different now. I think the name has become very controversial.

“Whatever one’s policy, there are a lot of strong emotions surrounding the name of Trump.

“Names and words matter, and their meanings and implications may change.

“I think the name Trump is now controversial enough to hurt the spirit and positivity of racing culture.

“The last thing the sport (and the horse) needs are boos from the crowd because Royal Trump is entering the winner’s circle.

“For these reasons, I humbly submit to the Jockey Club this proposal to change the name from Royal Trump to Peaceful Transfer.”

The name change was approved – and it turned into an instant success.

Peaceful Transfer won its first race on Saturday under its new name at Los Alamitos racetrack in California.

It is the latest in a long line of controversial horse names.

A trainer has been banned for naming his runner Grape Soda in an apparent racial insult against a black TV presenter.

And another named Jungle Bunny broke British Horseracing Authority rules here last December.

