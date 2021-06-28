Prime Minister Modi welcomes economic measures announced by FM Sitharaman, saying they will improve public health facilities | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the economic measures announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to revive sectors suffering from the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Speaking to Twitter to praise the new loan programs, Prime Minister Modi said he will “improve public health facilities, especially in underserved areas, boost private investment in medical infrastructure and will increase essential human resources “. He also said that special emphasis had been placed on “strengthening health facilities for our children”. PM Modi was referring to the additional funding of 23,220 crores for the establishment of pediatric beds and facilities in hospitals, announced by Sitharaman earlier today. Measures announced by FM @sitharaman today will improve public health facilities, especially in underserved areas, stimulate private investment in medical infrastructure and increase essential human resources. Particular emphasis is placed on strengthening health facilities for our children. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2021 In the following tweet, Prime Minister Modi also said the measures will help boost economic activities, boost production and exports, and create jobs. “The results-linked power distribution program and streamlined processes for PPP projects and asset monetization demonstrate our governments’ continued commitment to reforms,” he added in the same message. Announcing a package of measures to revive the economy battered by a severe second wave of Covid-19, Sitharaman also announced a Credit guarantee program of 50,000 crore for the establishment of medical or health infrastructure by private hospitals in cities other than eight metropolitan cities. To boost tourism, the government has removed visa fees for the first five lakh travelers coming to India once international travel resumes, according to the finance minister’s announcements. The government will also provide financial support to more than 11,000 registered tour guides, travel and tourism stakeholders, she said. Sitharaman also announced a credit guarantee program to facilitate new loans among smaller borrowers and said this includes “stressed borrowers”. “Under the credit guarantee program, we aim to reach 25 lakh of people who are very small borrowers. The loan should be given to the smallest borrowers by microfinance institutions. A maximum. 1.25 lakhs is an amount to lend, ”she said. The government has also extended the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana and benefits from the free food grain program for the poor.







