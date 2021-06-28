Erdoan says Stanbul Canal funding will continue regardless of its future

Photo: AA

The construction of the first of the six bridges planned to cross the stanbul canal began on Saturday June 26 with a ceremony in the presence of the president and chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdoan explained why the channel was needed and responded to criticism from the opposition. Today’s realities, such as threats to the Bosporus and Stanbul from growing maritime trade, have made the canal a necessity, he said.

The president said the number of ships crossing the stanbul strait each year has risen from 3,000 in the 1930s to 45,000 today, adding that projections predict as many as 78,000 ships could make the trip from here. 2050, each large vessel posing a serious risk to stanbul.

The Bosphorus, according to calculations, offers a safe passage for 25,000 ships, he said.

Financing debate

“They are threatening the banks and even the countries interested in this project: ‘We are coming. You should know that we will not make any payments once we arrive.’ How rude is that? ” Erdoa remarked.

“They will take that money from you by force through international arbitration. Find out about that. They are recruits in the true sense of the word,” he added.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kldarolu has said they will stop paying for the project once they take power after the 2023 election.

Kldarolu responded to Erdoan on Twitter saying: “Erdoan, you finally said why you are running for office. You told foreigners: ‘You will get your money by force.’ They can’t force us, Erdoan. “

CHP spokesperson Faik ztrak also reiterated that “we will not pay a dime” for the project. Turkey would win the cases before the International Court of Arbitration, he added.

ztrak also said Erdoan’s remarks showed that he recognized the CHP was coming to power.

New settlement areas

The project will also address the need for alternative settlement areas required for earthquake preparedness, as it will provide residential areas with a capacity of 500,000 people, the president added.

Erdogan also expressed hope that the residential areas planned to be built on both sides of the canal would take the pressure off the city center.

He said the project will be one of the most environmentally friendly projects in the world as critics have pointed out that such settlements will result in significant loss of natural and agricultural areas.

The cost

The project is expected to be completed in six years at a cost of around US $ 15 billion, the president said.

“The stanbul canal will be easily financed with the income to be drawn from the ships passing through it and the income to be drawn from other elements, in particular via the port as part of the project.”

The Sazldere Bridge will be one of six bridges slated for construction over the Stanbul Canal, which will be approximately 45 kilometers (28 miles) in length, a minimum base width of 275 meters (902 feet) and a depth of approximately 21 meters (69 feet).

He added that studies have shown that maritime traffic in the stanbul canal is 13 times safer than that of the Bosporus.

The container port and logistics center, which will be located just to the right of the exit from the Black Sea Canal, would bring a breath of fresh air to Turkey’s foreign trade, he also said, adding that the recreation and renewable energy zone to the left of the exit of the black sea would add special value to stanbul.

Stanbul canal project The president and chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan first mentioned the project as “my crazy project” in 2011, when he was still prime minister. Background information on the project was shared with the public at a press conference at the Hali Congress Center in 2011. The plan called for an artificial sea-level waterway that would connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara. The most important aspect of the project was the integration of transport. The construction of the 3rd Bosphorus Bridge planned by the project has been completed. In May 2016, 32 articles of 20 laws were amended. An additional article added to the Grazing Laws paved the way for the area to be zoned for construction. With another amendment introduced to the law, it was understood that the access roads to the stanbul canal will be toll roads. Ahmet Arslan, then Minister of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications, announced the route of the project in 2018. He said the canal would form an artificial waterway from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara, covering 45 kilometers from the lake. Kkekmece to Kkekmece- Sazldere-Durusu Corridor. The environmental impact assessment process The Inspection and Investigation Board of the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization approved the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the Stanbul Canal project on December 23, 2019. As a result, the report was presented to the public at the Ministry of Environment and Urbanization and the Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanization in Stanbul for 10 days. Citizens filed opposition petitions against the project within this timeframe. On January 17, 2020, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum announced that he had approved the EIA report for the stanbul Canal.

