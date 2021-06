First drone attack in Jammu brings new challenges in warfare and technology

On Sunday afternoon, two low-intensity bombs were dropped by drone at the Indian Air Force base in Jammu. The IAF’s Twitter account said: One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

No material was damaged and the investigation is ongoing.

Drones at war:

Two unmanned aerial vehicles carrying explosives were used. They can be type 1 or type 2 drones. This type of drones can carry heavy payloads up to several kilometers. In the past, Pakistan has used drones to send AK-47 rifles and other ammunition across the Punjab and the Jammu border.

Drones considering the size and capacity are suitable for combat and surveillance missions. Therefore, it is preferred by countries with a smaller military budget.

The countries leading the drone war are the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel. While the Predator and Reaper drones are used by the United States and the United Kingdom, Israel is developing its own technology. Also in 2016, Turkey deployed a drone against the Kurdish PKK in Iraq and Syria.

Pakistani drone policy:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the green light to the country’s drone policy last year and enlisted help from China and Turkey to develop the program.

Pakistani Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given the green light to formulate Pakistan’s first ever drone policy. sophisticated drones will also be allowed.

Chinese state media last year publicized the decision to deliver 50 Wing Loong II armed drones to Pakistan and said it would be a nightmare for Indian ground formations in high altitude areas.

Israel is testing laser technology to shoot down drones:

AP reported last week that the IDF had successfully tested a high-powered airborne laser capable of downing drones. The prototype was developed by Elbit Systems, mounted on a civilian aircraft, and successfully shot down drones in a test over the Mediterranean Sea, the brigadier said. General Yaniv Rotem, head of military research and development at the Ministry of Defense at AP. The system has fired at drones within a one kilometer radius, and Israel is seeking to deploy a ground system to intercept rockets, drones and mortar shells within an eight to 10 kilometer radius.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos