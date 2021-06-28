Minister of LHK: The almighty plan, our president is a forester





Tribunnews reporter Larasati Dyah Utami TRIBUNNEW.COM, JAKARTA – Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya opened President Joko Widodo’s 60 Years webinar series hosted by the National Forestry Council (DKN) with the Wana Aksara Institute online from Jakarta on Monday (28 / 6/2021). In the event, Siti Nurbaya said she was grateful that the current President of the Republic of Indonesia is someone who cares about forests or a forester. Siti believes that Indonesia will be able to solve various existing social problems, especially those related to forestry issues. “It is a design of the Almighty, that our president be a forest, so that Indonesia can surely solve various existing social problems, related to the subject of forestry, due to various events and activities in the past and among them in decades of years, ”said Siti Nurbaya during his celebration on Monday (6/28/2021). He said welcoming the future era of advanced forestry is an ideal that foresters and all stakeholders continue to strive for. Read also : Jokowi criticized by BEM UI, Institut SETARA: student criticism is part of social control The presence of President Joko Widodo, he said, strengthens the hope of creating an era that will change the era of conventional forestry development. The first development which was oriented towards timber extraction has turned into a post-timber forestry era which is guided by the management of forest landscapes. In particular, Siti Nurbaya mentioned that the idea of ​​post-timber forestry was initiated and promoted directly by President Jokowi. “The main meaning is that post-timber forest policies and work programs are committed to the preservation of environmental functions, such as watershed conservation, the emphasis is on soil and water conservation, maintaining the protected functions of the FEG in the hydrological peat area, maintaining the conservation of wild species, as well as landscaped corridors to maintain the richness of Indonesia’s mega biodiversity ”, he said . Read also : Jokowi Called The King Of Lip Service, PKS: Honest Student Voices, Don’t Get Fucked







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos