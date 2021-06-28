PIB Reports Fake Garib Kalyan Abhiyaan Website for Migrant Workers Affected by Covid | Latest India News





The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check team, which disseminates government-related information to the media, took to Twitter on Monday to report a website they say is a clone of Garib Kalyan Rojgaar’s official website. Abhiyaan. A garibkalyanrojgaar.org website requests a royalty of 1,865. This is NOT the official Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan website, the tweet said. The focus of the website is quite different from the original website (gkra.nic.in) mentioned by the Fact Check team in their tweet. Both websites display a message in progress. All users are requested to check the message received from the National Computer Center with their user credentials, on the homepage, however, the original mentions the names of two people along with their phone numbers. laptop, who can be contacted in the event of a problem. Interestingly, the website that was reported has the Indian emblem on its homepage similar to the original. Additionally, the reported website mentions that his office is in Chandigarh, an area where the Garib Kalyan initiative has never supported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaan in June last year with the aim of creating jobs for millions of migrant workers, who returned to their districts or villages of origin after the lockdown induced by the coronavirus across the country on March 24. The program, for which the down payment is 50,000 crore, was launched in six states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, covering 116 districts. At the time, Prime Minister Modi said the initiative would be a targeted campaign and would run in mission mode for 125 days. The campaign was launched from Bihars Telihar village in Khagaria district, with the state also receiving the highest number of migrant workers, 3 million, after the lockdown was imposed. According to the latest data available on Garib Kalyan Rojgaar Abhiyaans official website, 39,293 crore were used out of the total A budget of 50,000 crore and over 507 million jobs have been generated so far.

