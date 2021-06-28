PM is committed to providing employment opportunities to the inhabitants of Naran!





During his visit to northern Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the distribution of biodegradable bags in the Kaghan Valley.

The Associated Press of Pakistan announced that the government will distribute 550,000 biodegradable bags in the famous national tourist destination, the Kaghan Valley.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will today inaugurate the distribution of free biodegradable bags in the Kaghan Valley.



According to media reports, the Prime Minister was there to inaugurate many tourism-related projects.

He is accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and KP Governor Shah Farman on his visits to various tourist resorts.

As part of the reforestation campaign, PM Khan will also plant a sapling to mark the start of various projects in the area.

It should be mentioned that the Pakistani Prime Minister also addressed members of the Prime Minister’s Tigers Force in Naran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses PM Tigers Force members for tourism promotion in Naran and Kaghan.



The Prime Minister said he felt very good seeing that the region is comparatively greener compared to previous days. He appreciated Commissioner Riaz Khan for his efforts in the region. He said he was happy that the Pakistani bureaucracy is supporting the government in its goal of a “clean and green Pakistan”.

He reiterated that we will leave a Pakistan which is good for the next generations, and they will thank us for it. He said previous generations had been negligent when it came to the sustainable use of resources.

He said the current commissioner’s plan for the region, if successful, would make the valley unmatched in the world.

He said the rangers should be among the local people, as the local people know who the loggers and the main detritus of the Kanhar River are.

He said the challenge for local authorities is to implement the laws that are listed.

Prime Minister Khan said a proper punishment system should be in place to deter people from destroying indigenous resources.

Regarding waste management, the Prime Minister said that an appropriate mechanism should be in place.

Regarding the famous Kunhar River trout fish, which is indigenous to the region, Imran Khan said he was proud that local authorities have taken steps to prevent overfishing and allow the fish population to rejuvenate during the season. reproduction.

The prime minister said that tourism will generate money, create jobs for the region and that this money will be reinvested in the development of the regions, just like Switzerland.

He compared the northern regions to Switzerland, saying the country is half the size of the northern regions, earns $ 80 billion from tourism, while Pakistan’s total exports stand at $ 25 billion.

He said that this was due to the implementation of environmental laws in the European nation and that if such implementation was done in Pakistan, people in the northern regions would not have to go elsewhere to find opportunities to ’employment.

He finally asked elected officials to take an interest in this area because it would create employment opportunities and would personally benefit MPAs / MNAs.







