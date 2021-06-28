Morning Briefing: Trump, COVID-19, New Businesses





Hello, Ohio. Here’s what you need to know today.

Your weather planner

Take an umbrella when you go out. A little water can also be good to have as temperatures are expected to rise to almost 90 degrees by mid-afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon and persist into the evening.

Get Your 7 Day Forecast: Cincinnati | Cleveland | Columbus | Dayton | Toledo

Around Ohio

1. Trump mobilizes against Gonzalez in Ohio

Former President Donald Trump returned to Ohio for the first time on Saturday since leaving office. Trump has launched what some experts call a “revenge tour.” Trump spoke about the importance of reclaiming the House of Representatives and the Senate, while calling the first five months of the Biden administration a complete disaster.

2. Secretary Marcia Fudge tours the state to get Ohioans vaccinated

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge has joined state and city leaders in a bid to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ohio. Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther joined Fudge at a Franklin County Public Health Contextual Vaccination Clinic at the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. His trip to Ohio was part of the Month of Action campaign, an initiative by the Biden-Harris administration to vaccinate the country.

3.works of art: neighborhood murals much more than art

ArtWorks changed the face of Cincinnati with its mural program. The association has painted hundreds of murals throughout the city center during its 25 year history. ArtWorks offers public art in 45 neighborhoods across the city as well as six neighboring towns in Ohio and Kentucky.

Around the Nation

1. Death toll rises to 9 in Miami condo collapse; ongoing research efforts

2. States are reluctant to embrace digital verification of COVID vaccines

3. J&J Agrees to Pay $ 230 Million to Settle Opioid Claim in New York

Don’t Miss This ‘World’s Toughest Running’ Ultramarathon Runner Revels In ‘World’s Toughest Running’

Harvey Lewis is one of 100 people in the world to compete in Badwater in California’s Death Valley. Lewis is a University of Cincinnati graduate and high school history teacher. His goal is to complete the grueling 135-mile race in less than 24 hours.

Ohio fun fact

The Reds won the American Association pennant on September 16, 1882. It was the first league championship won by a professional team based in Cincinnati.

