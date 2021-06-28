Why is Boris Johnson not sacking any member of his Cabinet team?





Boris Johnson took the unusual step of appearing to claim responsibility for Matt Hancock’s sacking on Monday, despite his own spokesperson insisting the former health secretary had resigned. The muddled message surrounding Mr Hancocks’ departure from Cabinet exposes a recurring theme throughout Mr Johnson’s presidency, his refusal to fire anyone from his best team. It is understood that the former health secretary made the decision to step down after the chief whip made it clear that 80 Tory backbenchers wanted him to go. News and insights, direct from Westminster to your inbox It is not clear why the PM suggested he was involved in his decision, especially since he has steadfastly refused to fire other members of his cabinet for similar failures. When Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick admitted to helping Tory donor Richard Desmond save hundreds of millions in taxes on a housing development and text him, he kept his job. The Prime Minister’s own ethics adviser Sir Alex Allan left his post after Mr Johnson backed Home Secretary Priti Patel after she was found guilty of breaking the ministerial code for allegations of intimidation. And Education Secretary Gavin Williamson found he was safe in his post despite overseeing the worst exam scoring scandal in a generation last year. Even when Dominic Cummings traveled hundreds of miles while infected with Covid-19 against lockdown rules, sparking a furious backlash from the public, the Prime Minister dismissed all calls for his head. < class=""> Read more Matt Hancock’s resignation: 13 questions that remain after the departure of the Secretary of Health following the video of Gina Coladangelo It has become a constant during Mr Johnson’s time at Downing Street that he appears unwilling to sack ministers for their performance, and it leaves his backbench MPs in awe. As a former cabinet minister said: No matter what they did, the Prime Minister still stands. He made it clear that he would not give scalps. Many Tory MPs think this is a sign of weakness, while others suggest it is because he decided to appoint a cabinet for their compliance rather than competence. PM supporters believe this demonstrates loyalty to his cabinet and keeping them inside the tent prevents them from causing harm in the backseat. What is clear, however, is that there appears to be little a minister can do to get him kicked out.

