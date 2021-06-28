As the centennial approaches, the CPA receives 1,300 letters of congratulations





A visitor takes a photo of a flower decoration that was installed along Chang’an Avenue in Beijing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Monday. Under the theme “Stay true to your original aspiration, keep your mission firmly in mind”, these decorations vividly illustrate the development of CPC over the past century. Li Hao / GT The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) has received more than 1,300 letters of congratulations from foreign political parties and heads of state on the occasion of the next centenary of the founding of the CPC, said an official from the International Department of the Central Committee of China. PCC. In these letters, parties and heads of state expressed their expectations of the CPC, including the hope of sharing its experience in governance and leading international society to face current challenges, such as change. climate and unbalanced development. Among those who offered their congratulations, 150 are heads of state and government, and 200 are leaders of political parties, said Guo Yezhou, deputy minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, at the meeting. of a conference on Monday. Guo also said that some state and political party leaders wrote to Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, to express their feelings. Political parties in some countries overcame differences, got together and jointly signed congratulatory letters, which underscored their friendship with China. Guo also said that some political parties combined the party theory study with the CCP’s congratulations on its centenary, and presented the congratulatory letter as the result of the theoretical discussion, which is to be both “warm and thorough,” Guo said. Guo pointed out that the CCP’s centenary is of great importance. Not only is it a great ceremony for the Party and the Chinese people, but it is also of interest to the international community. It can be seen from these congratulatory letters and during the interaction between the CCP and foreign political parties that they pay great attention to the CCP. The official also listed five characteristics of the CCP in the eyes of foreign politicians, namely theoretical innovation; people-centered; continue to build to maintain vitality; strong leadership; and global vision. From these congratulatory letters, these political parties and heads of state also expressed their expectations of the CCP at its new starting point. They look to the future and believe that the CCP can bring the Chinese people to overcome all kinds of risks and challenges, to achieve the goals of the next centenary, Guo said. These party and state leaders said they hoped the CCP could share its valuable experience in governing the Party, as well as the country. They also expect the CCP to provide “public goods of thought,” to lead international society in dealing with various global challenges, including security issues, climate change and unbalanced development, as well as it contributes more to building a peaceful, secure and prosperous world. World time

