Will Jack Ciattarelli invite Ron DeSantis to campaign for him?





Post-primary, incumbent New Jersey Democratic governor Phil Murphy appears to be politically invulnerable in his next campaign for re-election against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. There are two circumstances that explain this.

The first is the fact that as polls show, a majority of New Jerseyans now think New Jersey is on the right track. It is virtually impossible for an incumbent governor to lose when voters feel this way. In fact, one of Phil Murphy’s most notable political accomplishments is the sense of optimism he engendered in the usually skeptical New Jersey electorate.

The second is the identification by the Jersey electorate of Jack Ciattarelli with Donald Trump. The people of New Jersey rightly equate Trump with the racism, autocracy and undemocratic vibe that prevails within the Republican Party.

Jack Ciattarelli, who ran for the GOP gubernatorial nomination as anti-Trumper in 2017, is a good, decent, capable man who is a much better person than his campaign would lead you to believe. Yet two recent events have made the Trump Factor even more toxic to him.

The first is a stupid change Ciattarelli made to his mails just before this month’s primary. Originally, according to his letters, Jack supported President Trump’s re-election and his policies on China, borders and jobs. The words in italics were obviously intended to provide some limitation on Ciattarellis’ identification with The Donald.

Yet, as he approached primary election day earlier this month, evidently out of fear that MAGA voters would accept him, Jack Ciattarelli deleted the italicized words. The sentence on his mail would now indicate that Jack supported President Trump’s re-election and policies. Without any word of limitation, Jack’s identification with Trumpism and MAGA was now complete.

And last week, the American public learned that Donald Trump is even meaner as president than previously believed.

Specifically, in a new book by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, Frankly We Won This Election, it was revealed that Trump pleaded with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Attorney General Bill. Barr to use Gestapo tactics against African Americans. civil rights protesters, including smashing their heads and shooting them in the leg – or the foot. It is now undeniable that from January 20, 2017 to January 20, 2021, Benito Mussolini was alive and well and living in the White House – and his name was Donald Trump.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/24/politics/bender-book-trump-milley-protests/index.html

It now appears, however, that while Donald Trump remains an albatross over Ciattarelli’s candidacy, he is finished as a presidential candidate. The Trump Organization is on the verge of criminal indictment, and such a process, whether or not it results in a conviction, is likely to result in both the downfall of the Trump business empire and the end of the Trump’s viability as a presidential candidate. Trumpism will survive, but Trump is over.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trump-organization-charges-deadline/2021/06/27/d944a822-d5e0-11eb-9f29-e9e6c9e843c6_story.html

And the conclusive proof that Donald Trump is finished presidential is the fact that his two main political beneficiaries, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, have stayed away from him. Their opportunism is cheeky, but revealing.

https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2021/06/23/politics/donald-trump-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner/index.html

The emerging presidential frontrunner of the 2024 GOP is the illegitimate Trumpist offspring of Donald, Fla. Governor Ron DeSantis. https://www.newsweek.com/ron-desantis-edges-out-trump-president-straw-poll-western-conservative-summit-1602375

As I explained in my column last week, DeSantis is far more dangerous to the American future than Trump. In short, the current governor of Florida is a modern-day Charles Lindbergh, without Lindbergh’s anti-Semitism, but with 1) a huge surplus of anti-African-American bigotry; and 2) a serious threat to democracy and the franchise, as evidenced by its voter suppression measures adopted in Florida. When it comes to our national future as a democracy, Ron DeSantis has stage 4 cancer.

https://www.insidernj.com/will-jack-ciattarelli-reject-ron-desantis-national-crt/

And last week DeSantis signed a bill he sponsored, which launched a direct attack on academic freedom in Florida. This bill, which goes into effect July 1, Florida HB 233, requires students and faculty to disclose their political beliefs. DeSantis has previously threatened to cut budgets at universities and other Florida higher education institutions if he’s not happy with the results.

https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/education/559881-florida-gov-signs-law-requiring-students-and-faculty-be

This DeSantis attack on higher education and academic freedom goes far beyond anything the late Senator Joe McCarthy and his two principal aides, Roy Cohn and G. David Schine, have ever envisioned. In a nutshell, Ron DeSantis is Joe McCarthy, Roy Cohn and G. David Schine combined, on steroids.

Yet it is the historic example of McCarthy, Cohn and Schine that gives heightened hope that DeSantis will self-destruct. When Joe McCarthy attempted to destroy the independence of the US military in 1954, it irrevocably led to its self-destruction and the censorship of the US Senate.

The next scene at the Army-McCarthy hearings in which Army attorney Joseph Welch said to McCarthy Have you no decency, senator? was the start of the Wisconsin senator’s downfall.

And last week there was a replay of the infamous 1954 McCarthy-Welch showdown at a House Armed Services Committee meeting, with the role of Joe McCarthy played by Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, the Florida politician who played the most important role in Ron DeSantis’ rise.

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/05/27/how-matt-gaetz-helped-make-ron-desantis-491196

Gaetz is one of the most despicable and contemptible members of the United States House of Representatives in the past century. Evidence is mounting regarding the allegations of his behavior as a sexual predator. And most offensively, Gaetz has been an advocate for Holocaust denier Charles Johnson, whom he invited as a guest to President Trumps 2018 State of the Union message.

https://archive.thinkprogress.org/matt-gaetz-charles-johnson-sotu-dc1486e77832/

Playing the role of Joseph Welch was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, an emerging American hero. In response to Gaetz’s investigation, a poorly disguised effort to eliminate the study of critical race theory at the United States Military Academy, General Milley called it “offensive” that the Service members were called “quote,” revival “or something else, because we are studying some theories that are out there.

He then gave the following resounding defense of academic freedom at West Point:

“I read Mao Zedong. I read Karl Marx. I read Lenin. That doesn’t make me a Communist. So what is wrong with understanding, having some understanding of the situation in the country we are here to defend for? “

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/23/politics/milley-diversity-pentagon-gop/index.html

In the long run, DeSantiss’ battle with the military, fought through surrogates like Gaetz, could spell disaster for him, as well as for Joe McCarthy. It is likely, however, that DeSantis will retain its status as the 2024 presidential GOP frontrunner, at least until November. And that creates a huge dilemma for Jack Ciattarelli as to whether he should invite DeSantis to help him with his governorship campaign, both through campaign speeches to base Republican supporters and fundraising efforts. .

Among the vast majority of New Jersey voters, especially independent voters, DeSantis’ aid would backfire on Ciattarelli’s campaign, given the racist, anti-democratic and anti-academic freedom views of Florida governors. His Culture War message would be a disaster for the Garden State’s Republican candidates, from top to bottom.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate has repeatedly argued that Phil Murphy is not really New Jersey. Yet nothing could be more contrary to New Jersey values ​​than for Jack Ciattarelli for Ron DeSantis to campaign for him. After inviting Ron DeSantis to help his candidacy, any claim by Ciattarelli that Phil Murphy isn’t really Jersey would fail the laughter test.

In short, without a doubt, DeSantis’ campaign assistance to Jack Ciattarelli would mean the end of the campaign comedy of the GOP gubernatorial candidates.

Still, Ciatarelli will come under tremendous pressure to invite DeSantis from two constituencies that care far less about Jack than about their own political futures. These constituencies are 1) MAGAWORLD; and 2) the GOP mega-donors.

MAGAWORLD consists of true Trumpist believers and cultural warriors. They will spread the word that Trumpists should stay at home and not vote if Ciattarelli snubs DeSantis.

GOP MegaDonors have one interest and one interest. They want a seat at the GOP 2024 presidential campaign table in order to compete for ambassadorial positions, high-level administrative positions, and access to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue should the GOP win. They view DeSantis as the likely Republican presidential candidate, and they would view any snub from the Florida governor from Ciattarelli as an unwanted obstruction to their efforts to curry favor with him.

So will Jack Ciattarelli make his way to MAGAWORLD and GOP MegaDonors and invite Ron DeSantis to campaign for him in the Garden State, even if that erases the already greatly reduced odds of securing a shaken victory?

I can only venture to guess what Ciattarelli will do. I will say this with near certainty, however. If Jack Ciattarelli invites Ron DeSantis to join his campaign to appease MAGAWORLD and the GOP MegaDonors, he will be the sacrificial lamb of his own candidacy.

Alan J. Steinberg served as a regional administrator for Region 2 EPA during the administration of former President George W. Bush and executive director of the New Jersey Meadowlands Commission.

