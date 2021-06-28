Imran’s ex-aide dismisses reports of secret trip to Israel, denounces “imaginative Pakistani source”





A file photo of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his former aide Sayed Z. Bukhari (right).

New Delhi: Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari, a former aide to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, denied Monday that he had secretly visited Israel in November 2020 for meetings with senior government officials.

Speaking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said: DID NOT go to Israel. The funny thing is that the Pakistani newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of an “Israeli news source” and the Israeli newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of an “Israeli news source”. “Pakistani source” – I wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is.

I did not go to Israel. A little funny is that a Pakistani newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of an “Israeli news source” and an Israeli newspaper says I went to Israel on the basis of a source Pakistani woman wondering who this imaginative Pakistani source is

Apparently, I was the only one who was left out. https://t.co/bcRO3osWMk

– Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 28, 2021

Bukharis’ comments come a day after an article in the Israel Hayom daily, citing a source in Islamabad, claimed that the alleged visit was organized following heavy pressure from the UAE.

Bukhari, an Anglo-Pakistani politician, served as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant until his resignation on May 17 for alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi ring road scandal. He is a member of Pakistan’s ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and was a multi-millionaire businessman before entering politics.

Israel Hayom’s report said Bukhari flew to Israel from Islamabad via London last November. He added that he had met officials from the Foreign Ministry as well as the former director of Israel’s national intelligence agency, Yossi Cohen, in Tel Aviv to deliver messages from Prime Minister Imran Khan and the chief. of the Pakistani army.

Bukhari first dismissed rumors of the alleged visit last December, following reports claiming he met Israeli officials at Tel Aviv airport in November. However, Bukhari said he was with the deputy commissioner in Rawalpindi at the time.

The governments of Israel and Pakistan do not maintain diplomatic relations. Islamabad severely criticized Israel last month for its military actions in the recent spate of fighting with Palestinian militants.

Middle East Monitor ‘Withdrawn’ Report on Bukharis Visit

In his latest tweet, Bukhari shared screenshots uploaded by Dr Arslan Khalid, focal person of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on digital media, about the fake news surrounding his overseas visit.

Our media need to be mature and not promote fake news. The last time this same propaganda was released, not only did @sayedzbukhari deny and send a legal opinion, but the Middle East Monitor who reported it also had to apologize for the fake news. https://t.co/jUNmfQubaF pic.twitter.com/M4a02cmeH3

– Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) June 28, 2021

It included a screenshot of an email from the London news site Middle East Monitor, dated December 23, 2020, in which the post allegedly said it had removed an article about the alleged visit from its website, at the following a complaint from the Pakistani government.

We accept Mr. Bukhari’s refutation of the allegations made in the report and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. We are ready to issue a public apology to him on the terms agreed to by us, read the screenshot.

