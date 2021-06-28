Vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged 12 to 17 begins soon





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo reviews the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Bhayangkara field of the National Police Headquarters, Jakarta, Saturday (6/6/2021).

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) announced that the government will immediately vaccinate the corona virus (Covid-19) for children aged 12 to 17. This is ensured in accordance with the issuance of an emergency use permit or emergency use of authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM) for the Sinovac vaccine. “So that the vaccination of children of this age can begin immediately,” Jokowi said in an official statement at Merdeka Palace on Monday (6/28). Vaccination is considered important in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, Indonesia has reached 1.3 million vaccine injections per day. Read also: Hooray! President Says BPOM Has Approved Corona Vaccine For Adolescents 12-17 Years Old In July, the goal is to reach 1 million doses per day. It is hoped that this achievement can be maintained and improved in August. “I remind all parties that we must work hard so that the target of one million vaccinations per day is maintained until the end of July and that we can double it in August 2021, to reach 2 million doses per day “, Jokowi explained. Along with vaccinations which are continuously stepped up by the government, Jokowi once again reminded that the spread of Covid-19 can only be suppressed through joint efforts. For this reason, Jokowi called on the public to continue to be disciplined in the implementation of health protocols. “I implore you, ladies and gentlemen, all of us, not to hesitate to get vaccinated, and to remain disciplined in carrying out health protocols, wearing masks, maintaining distance and washing hands. as long as there is no urgent need, “he said. Read also: UPDATE Corona Indonesia, Monday (28/6): Add 20,694 cases, avoid crowds For information, based on data from the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, there are currently 218,476 active cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia. The figure jumped by 10,791 cases from the previous day. Meanwhile, for vaccination, there were 27.41 million people who received the first dose of vaccination. This figure is still a long way from the goal of achieving community resilience or collective immunity for 181.5 million people. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Yudho Winarto

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos