Are Nikki Haley and Mike Pence Really Trying to Undermine Donald Trump?





I recently wrote several columns detailing how former US Vice President Mike Pence and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley have become political lepers of the popular conservative base of the Republican Party – particularly here in North Carolina. South at early voting.

These two GOP establishment politicians took different paths to get to their current desperate situation – Haley gradually losing support for the “Make America Great Again” movement over a period of years and Pence falling out of favor more abruptly. Specifically, the former vice president lost his reputation with MAGA warriors when he refused to block the certification of US President Joe Bidens who challenged the Electoral College’s victory over Donald Trump in January.

What led to this madness …

Of course, Haleys’ sacking of Trump in the wake of the 2021 Capitol riots was also a defining moment for her – a bell she has attempted to ring in recent months (unsuccessfully, I would add) .

Here’s a key question, however: Are the ongoing political machinations of Haley and Pence – once rivals for the vice presidency (and potential rivals for the White House) – only aimed at advancing their interests ahead of the presidential primary of 2024?

Or… are these movements related to something bigger? And more infamous?

Specifically, are they part of a larger effort by the Republican establishment (including the party itself) to delegitimize the Trump movement ahead of the 2024 presidential election? In other words, even as Haley and Pence praise their former boss in campaign speeches, are they conspiring with party leaders behind the scenes to undermine him and disperse his supporters to the four winds?

That’s the working theory of a provocative column posted this weekend on The Last Refuge, a website many of my MAGA friends read religiously.

“Nikki Haley and Mike Pence are both tools for the Republican class on Wall Street,” the column notes. “They are bad guys, yes I said that word ‘evil people’. They are not allies aligned in a serious middle class struggle against the elitist system that controls the levers of power. They are the infantry in the gas for the same system that wants to see us destroyed (emphasis in original).

Wow… strong words.

According to the anonymous author of the columns, Haley and Pence are in cahoots with GOP President Ronna McDaniel, who “is reportedly working against the interests of the MAGA base.”

“The head of the RNC does nothing to highlight the proven electoral fraud; she stands aside and watches the media frame an extremist narrative against the base of the party she is supposed to represent, ”the column noted. “McDaniel is doing nothing to support the legal alliance needed to fight voter fraud; and worse yet, it does nothing to support the recruitment of MAGA-minded candidates to lead the middle class working class revolution against the corrupt political system. Yet amidst these brutally obvious realities, no one ever seems to call him.

Including Trump, it would seem …

(Click to view)

(By: GOP)

But the harshest invective in the Refuge article was reserved for Haley and Pence, both of whom would be “in a position to bring down Trump” so that they could then “intervene to grab the flag and prevent the base from falling. recognize their misleading program “.

“They are the most vile and Machiavellian manipulators in our nation,” the article continues. “They are no different from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer and any other race of complacent political class who are defined by the wealth they earn on the backs of the American middle class.”

Brutal…

“In another time they would be covered in hot tar and feathers and ridiculed out of town alas, today we watch the audience clapping like seals while shaking their heads at the unbearable stupidity of our brothers and sisters of not being not being able to see the regime for what it is, ”he concluded.

Not all of the audience, though… in fact, the last time Pence visited Palmetto State “First in the South” the response he received from those in attendance was decidedly disappointing. What about Haley? Her popularity among GOP voters in the state she led from 2011 to 2017 doesn’t appear to extend much further than the wealthy enclave of Kiawah Island these days.

In other words, this anti-Trump confederation is not well positioned at this time to win over Republican voters who – by and large – remain steadfastly loyal to the former president (particularly in the pivotal state of Palmetto ). And unambiguously skeptical of anyone who crossed paths with Trump.

This anti-Trump cabal also doesn’t seem likely to garner such support anytime soon … especially if Trump decides to run for the GOP presidential nomination again (or nominates a MAGA candidate to campaign in his place).

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folk is the founding editor of the medium you are reading now. Prior to founding FITSNews he was the press secretary to the Governor of South Carolina and before that he was a bassist and scuba bar bouncer. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has a LOT of hats (including the Washington Senators cover pictured above).

*****

*****

