Thanks to Twitter, the student alliance UGM Sindir Jokowi wins “the inconsistency of discourse with reality”





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has been criticized again. After BEM UI called the president “the king of lip service”, this time it was the Student Alliance of Universitas Gadjah Mada (UGM) who congratulated Jokowi as the winner of the competition. “Inconsistency of discourse with reality”. Via the Twitter account @UGMBergerak on June 27, 2021, the UGM Student Alliance uploaded a poster with a photo of President Jokowi and also inserted two press articles from online media titled “Jokowi: the public should actively transmit the reviews and comments ”and“ Palace: Government needs tough and tough reviews ”. Read also : BEM UI manager explained about Jokowi’s nickname, The King of Lip Service: Wants to Remind the President The poster has a red background with a photo of the president placed in a central position. “? President Jokowi nicknamed the king of lips, campus calls UI BEM, what’s the palace response? Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman finally responded to the news after President Joko Widodo was lip-smacked into king by the Student Executive Council (BEM) of the University of Indonesia (UI). Fadjroel Rachman said that the activities of BEM UI were the responsibility of the institution of the University of Indonesia. “All student activities at the University of Indonesia including BEM UI are the responsibility of the leadership of the University of Indonesia,” Fadjroel told Tribunnews.com, Sunday (6/27/2021) . Read also : BEM UI Calls Jokowi The King of Lip Service, PPP: Review Must Be Accurate Meanwhile, Deputy Presidential Staff Office (KSP) senior expert Donny Gahral Adian said criticism by BEM UI was an expression of students. It’s just that he emphasized that expression must be accompanied by data and facts. Read also : Letter content and name of BEM UI directorate called by rector for review of Jokowi King of Lip Service







