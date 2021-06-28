Turkey and France ease tensions, but African rivalries remain | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – The leaders of Turkey and France pledge to ease tensions after months of trade insults, but tensions remain between them over their competing interests in Africa. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Turkey and France were in what he described as a “period of recovery” after the French and Turkish presidents met on the sidelines of the summit. NATO earlier this month and pledged to resolve their differences. French President Emmanuel Macron and Turks Recep Tayyip Erdogan had engaged in a war of words as the two leaders competed for international influence. Sinan Ulgen, of the Istanbul-based Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy, said there had been a diplomatic breakthrough, but he cautioned. “We can talk about a reset with France, but it’s a question of how far that reset will go. It’s part of a larger reset Turkey has attempted in terms of foreign relations with the West. However, none of the areas of disagreement with France have been resolved, ”Ulgen said. Libya remains a crucial point of tension. France and Turkey have supported rival camps in the Libyan civil war, and Paris is at the forefront of an international call for the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the North African country. Last year, Turkish and French warships nearly clashed off the Libyan coast over French claims that Turkey was violating a Libyan arms embargo. But Ulgen says both sides now recognize the need for diplomacy. “It is realizing both in Ankara and in Paris that progress can be made, if the two are less confrontational and work diplomatically towards some sort of negotiated formula,” Ulgen said. A Turkish presidential adviser has suggested that France and Turkey could expand their cooperation beyond Libya to the rest of Africa to contain China’s growing influence.

The Sahel region Ankara is strengthening its presence on the continent, particularly in the Sahel region. But Turkish measures to develop links with former French colonies like Niger and Mali are raising alarm in Paris, says JalelHarchouai, senior fellow at Glob based in Geneva. Harchaoui says the Sahel could become a point of growing tension rather than cooperation. “There is a real rivalry,” he said. “There is real competition in the Sahel. Because Turkey wants to be present militarily, it is already very present diplomatically, and it is very ambitious commercially. We are talking about a time horizon of fifteen or thirty years. So if France sees an opponent in this, I think France [is]correct because there is not enough room for the two former colonizers of the region. “ For now, the French and Turkish presidents seem interested in playing down their differences. But that could change with the French presidential elections next year, where the role of Islam in French society is a campaign issue. Erdogan presents himself as an advocate for the rights of Muslims around the world and has in the past accused Macron of Islamophobia, an issue Erdogan is also using as leverage in predominantly Muslim African countries, much to Paris’ pain.

