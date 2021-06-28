600 million government grants leading to food waste are nuts, Boris Johnson adviser says

The government’s refusal to tackle the growing amounts of safe-to-eat food surpluses being treated as waste instead of being given to the starving people dragged down by $ 600 million in government grants is a travesty and makes no sense, the Boris Johnson’s food czar. The independent.

The independent found that these subsidies for biogas produced by anaerobic digestion (AD) have led to a huge demand for the pulverized food waste needed in the process. As a result, instead of food producers paying to have their waste taken away, in some cases they take money to hand over their food waste, including excess food that is still edible.

This means that 150 million meals a year that could be redistributed to the hungry are instead being used for AD at a time when demand for food banks is skyrocketing.

Ben Elliot, who is also president of the Conservative Party, said: This is madness, this is a travesty, it makes no sense. I will sit with Defra [The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs] to re-evaluate this question correctly. AD is the best form of green disposal we have for food waste, but the government grants to AD were not intended to have this impact on surplus food safe to eat. We may need to consider whether the central government should oblige food producers and outlets to offer their surplus food first to food redistributors.

His intervention comes after Defra doubled down on its stance by rejecting a funding proposal from FareShare, the country’s largest food redistributor, to level the playing field between the AD industry and food redistributors. It was refused despite the support of the special committee on environment, food and rural affairs made up of multi-party MPs.

Lindsay Boswell, Managing Director of FareShare, said: We have asked for $ 15 million per year to support ourselves and our network and 18 other redistribution organizations, including The Felix Project.

The select committee evaluated the proposal and recommended that the government continue to fund FareShare to offset redistribution costs for at least two years. But earlier this month, the government gave its response: no further funds allocated and no plans at this time to offer further grant opportunities.

The hammer blow for food redistributors came as the government was preparing to introduce a new DA subsidy of up to 150 million which will bring the subsidy to 750 million DA per year.

Boswell said: Compared to the 750m, what we asked for is a tiny amount. An official told me: The problem is that the amount you are asking for is so small that it does not attract our attention. I find this attitude towards taxpayers’ money rather strange. We are not telling the government to stop supporting AD, which is the best and most environmentally friendly way to deal with food waste, but it is in no one’s best interest that good surplus food is turned into biomethane. .

When Michael Gove was Secretary of State for Defra in 2018, he gave us $ 1.9 million to fund a pilot project, says Boswell. The government called the subsidy Increase the redistribution of surplus food by overcoming financial barriers. It was part of a larger pot of $ 11 million awarded to redistribution organizations across the country.

Boswell said: We created a program called Surplus with Purpose in which we used the grant to allow farmers and manufacturers to redistribute their surplus food to those in need inexpensively rather than leaving it to rot in the ground. , go to landfill or be sent for animal feed. It worked wonderfully. Through the pilot project, we redistributed an additional 4,447 tonnes of food, enough to create 10.5 million meals for vulnerable people.

FareShare enrolled 300 partners in the program and the government reported on its success in its evaluation of the pilot project in October 2020. But when Defra funding ended in March 2020 and FareShare called on the government to expand its support , this one was refused.

Boswell added: We have been knocking on this door for several years now, saying: You have the proof, you can see that it works. All we want is a level playing field with the AD industry. Michael Gove understood this and with the upcoming COP 26, you would think that Defra would want to support us. The silly thing is that I don’t think the current situation is what the government wants either.

FareShare has transferred 55,000 tonnes of food surpluses in total through March 2021, while Felix has transferred 9,700 tonnes in 2020 and is targeting 16,000 tonnes by 2021. Is there a risk that the supply will create its own request? That subsidizing food redistributors could create another unintended negative consequence of a society dependent on charities for food.

We don’t want to create a situation of food addiction, said Boswell. But when it comes to needs, we’ve grown by 30% per year for eight years and we’ve never been close to meeting demand, so we don’t know the cap yet. Until that happens, our goal is to get more food. We have the infrastructure, the warehouses, the freezer capacity and the vans, it’s the cost of access to food that is our biggest hurdle and right now it’s due to the unintended consequences of the AD subsidy.

Besides the negative environmental costs, we are passionate about what food does. There will always be people who slip through the cracks and feed them offers them a moment to connect. Talk to a homeless person over a meal about what has happened in their life and it can be the start of a turnaround. Food is not just nutrients, it is the building blocks of community and society. This is why it is too important to waste.