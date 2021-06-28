‘Trump is not the dictator’: Wisconsin GOP inches from Trump





I just think it’s been going on for so long that people are kinda fed up with it, said Tony Kurtz, a member of the rural Juneau County GOP assembly, who opted for Trump last year of nearly 30. percentage points.

For more than seven months since losing the election, Trump has embarked on a crusade against Republicans who crossed paths with him, an effort he reinvigorated with a rally in Ohio on Saturday, where he s ‘went to campaign against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach him earlier this year. In most cases, the Republican base has responded with zeal. But here, at a convention center attached to a water park, the grassroots lack of interest suggested some of the first tentative signs of weariness from Trump’s shattering political act.

Even Senator Ron Johnson, a staunch ally of Trump, broke with former presidents’ criticisms of lawmakers in Johnson’s home state, dismissing Trump’s suggestion that they could be a priority.

I don’t think this poses a big threat, quite frankly, Johnson said, describing Vos and his colleagues as doing a very good job.

Trump remains very popular among Republicans in Wisconsin no less than in other states, and belief in his false claim that the elections were rigged is widespread, underpinning a series of election laws passed by Republican lawmakers in state this month. At the state convention, activists applauded Trump when organizers released a recorded message in which Trump repeated his lie that he wore the state in November. The convention included a panel on changes to the electoral law, the state party’s homepage features an election integrity scorecard, and delegates carried tote bags labeled Defend secure elections.

Brian Jennings, GOP chairman in Florence County, a sparsely populated Trump stronghold in northern Wisconsin, said Trump is currently the Republican Party, and on the sidelines of the convention, several delegates said Trump was right about say Vos had not done enough to reverse the election results.

But unlike states like Georgia and Arizona, there was no widespread interest in purging the Speaker of the Assembly of States for this, a departure from Trump’s dominance over the Republican Party apparatus in the states.

This is Wisconsin for you, said Helmut Fritz, a delegate from Milwaukee who sits on the state party credentials committee. Trump is not the dictator.

In part, Voss’s avoidance of punishment is the result of sound policy. While he has frustrated Republicans who want Wisconsin to pursue an Arizona-style election review, Vos is neither a Trump critic nor an upholder of the integrity of the November election in the mold of the Georgia Governor Brian Kemp or Utah Senator Mitt Romney. He infuriated Democrats by hiring three retired police officers to investigate possible irregularities and / or illegalities in the November election. And at the convention, he announced that a former conservative state Supreme Court judge Michael Gableman would oversee the effort.

Following this news which, according to an agent familiar with the arrangement, had been in the works for weeks, Trump said during his rally in Ohio that I now hear that Wisconsin is very, very seriously considering the election and that I respect Wisconsin so much.

But for the purposes of the Wisconsin state convention, he almost invited attendees to engage in a pile-on. In his statement released the day before Vos’s speech, Trump, seeking to stoke popular outrage, accused Vos, LeMahieu and State Senator Chris Kapenga of working hard to cover up electoral corruption by actively trying to prevent a forensic audit.

Don’t fall for their lies! Trump wrote. These REPUBLICAN leaders must step up and support the people who elected them by providing them with a full forensic investigation. If they don’t, I have little doubt that they will be primary and quickly removed from their posts.

On Sunday, a Trump adviser said the former president remains adamant about conducting audits and will keep pressure on Republicans to have the courage to do so.

President Donald Trump waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally. | Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

So far this year and in other states, Trump’s planks against Republicans deemed insufficiently loyal to him have been met with enthusiasm by activists. Republicans in Utah heckled Romney, a vocal critic of Trump, at their state convention in May. Georgia Republicans booed Kemp. Arizona GOP Governor Doug Ducey has been censored by his party for his lack of loyalty to Trump.

At the Wisconsin convention, it was a different story. One delegate deleted Trump’s statement from his phone, saying he wanted Trump to be quiet, and I’m a big supporter of Trump. Another delegate said he didn’t even bother to read it.

David Blaska, a former Dane County supervisor who worked as a speechwriter for former GOP Governor Tommy Thompson, said many people still believe the election was stolen. But the fact that they aren’t making fun of Vos, he says, is a good sign.

Standing at the back of the convention hall, Blaska said the party hopefully was moving on.

Vos said he was not surprised by the reception, citing his relationship with activists dating back to before Act 10, the explosive legislation put forward by the government of the day. Scott Walker in 2011 which limited the collective bargaining rights of public employees. Trump, he said, was misinformed.

But in a sign that Trump’s supremacy isn’t absolute, Vos went further than many other Republicans wanted, aligning himself with former House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Republican from Wisconsin who, in a speech last month, opposed Trump when he said: the cause depends on the populist appeal of a personality or second-rate imitations, so go nowhere.

The things President Trump stands for for a strong America, lower taxes, more freedom, everyone is okay with that, Vos said in a brief interview outside the convention. But I will say that I agree with Paul Ryan who says that our movement should never be about one person.

Trump, Vos said, has done a lot of good things. But so could [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis or [Florida Sen.] Marco Rubio or you name the candidate. They could all do good things too.

An important distinction in Wisconsin is the history of the states parties, it is more firmly rooted than most. Ten years ago, Wisconsin was the leader of the Republican Party. Ryan was ascendant, soon to become the GOP running mate in 2012 and then Speaker of the House. Walker was beginning his first term as governor, waging a war on unions that would serve as a model for conservatives across the country. Former GOP chairman Reince Priebus led the national party.

Today, the State Party is in retreat. After peaking in 2016, with Trump’s anger at Hillary Clinton, Republicans here lost the governorship in 2018 and then saw the state switch to Joe Biden two years later. Johnson, the state’s most-elected Republican, has yet to say whether he will stand for re-election (He told reporters on Saturday he would not announce a decision for some time.)

It’s still a place [people] look, Walker said. But it’s usually for things that have happened in the past.

Still, a GOP comeback in Wisconsin might only be a year away. Trump lost the state by less than 21,000 votes in 2020. Republicans still control the state legislature, and the party has a credible chance of toppling Tony Evers, the Democratic governor, next year.

I think Wisconsin will be back as a nationwide focal point, as you will have one of the most competitive governorate elections, and probably at least nationally more importantly, you are going to have a race for. Senate that could very well determine who holds the Senate for the next several years, Walker said.

He said the party had a tremendous opportunity not to marry one individual, and I say fully acknowledging that politically what President Trump has done was phenomenal.

In politics, however, his record is mixed. In November, Wisconsin served as a glaring example of Trump’s struggles in the suburbs, with the former president slashing turnout in rural areas but underperforming in metropolitan areas. Congress attendees have repeatedly mentioned how Republicans running in the Republican-held five-seat House states have outperformed Trump in their districts.

In a swing state with a recent history of highly competitive elections, convention delegates and policy makers have repeatedly cited the imperative to come together, and also to avoid unnecessarily alienating large swathes of voters. otherwise accessible. Other states, a Republican strategist said at the Wisconsin convention, aren’t used to a decade of battles where every yard counts and screwing each other up internally can cost the party an election.

What happens nationally, we have lived it longer, said Jennie Frederick, president of the Wisconsin Republican Women’s Federation. I feel like we know who the enemy is, and it’s not us.

