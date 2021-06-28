Talks ongoing over Trump rally in Alabama





Former President Donald Trump was in rural Ohio for a campaign rally on Saturday. Republicans from Alabama were on hand to discuss Trump’s return to Alabama state in the near future.

I was fortunate enough, along with former State Senator Shadrack McGill, to attend President Donald J Trump’s first campaign rally since he left the White House, former Republican executive committee member said. Alabama, former State Representative Perry Hooper Jr., R-Montgomery.

Hooper said talks were underway about Trump coming to Alabama for a rally.

On behalf of President John Wahl and the Alabama Republican Party, we have been able to speak with the president and his team about organizing a rally in Alabama in the coming months, Hooper said. People come to me constantly to find out when the president is coming back to our state. Alabama loves the president, and the president loves Alabama. I know such a rally would gain national attention because of the enthusiasm it would generate for the president and his America First policies. ”

The rally was held in support of former Trump adviser Max Miller. Miller is a primary Republican challenger to Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio. Gonzales was one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach the president following the January 6 riots in Washington.

People camped in the parking lot at Wellington Ohio Fairground the day before, Hooper said. Thousands of people were turned away because the number of seats was reached hours before the start of the rally. Hundreds of thousands of people watched the live broadcast.

Joe Biden is destroying our nation before our very eyes, ”Trump told the crowd. “After just five months, the Biden administration is already a complete and utter disaster. I told you. Crime is on the rise. Murders are skyrocketing. Police departments are emptied. Foreigners in an irregular situation invade their borders. No one has ever seen anything like it. Our poor borders. They were so perfect. They were so good. Drug cartels and human traffickers are back in business like they never have been before. Gas prices are skyrocketing, inflation is skyrocketing and China, Russia and Iran are humiliating our country.

Former President’s son Donald Trump Jr. will be in Alabama on July 10 for the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo.

Looking forward to seeing all my friends in Alabama for the Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo on July 10, Trump Jr. said on Twitter.

Trump Jr. is an avid hunter and will be speaking at a seminar at the Huntsville event.

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said, “I can’t wait to moderate one of the seminars with @DonaldJTrumpJr. It’s going to be a beautiful day !!!!!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alreporter.com/2021/06/28/discussion-are-underway-on-a-trump-rally-in-alabama/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

