another river flowing towards Azerbaijan, contaminated by Armenia ANALYTICS BY NEWS.AZ





After the First Karabakh War, which resulted in the occupation of 20% of Azerbaijani territories, Armenia not only made Azerbaijani lands uninhabitable, but also began to deliberately pollute the cross-border rivers, which were actively used by farmers. Azerbaijani and residents of border regions of the country. So, apart from the Araz River, the Okhchuchay River has been subjected to large-scale pollution from industrial waste emissions, which is currently on the brink of survival as all the fish in the river have become extinct. The Okhchuchay river is the left tributary of the Araz river (length 83 km, watershed 1175 km2), coming from the Gapidjig mountain (3285 m) of the Zangezur ridge. Most of it is located in the Syunik region of Armenia. The lower course of the river passes through Zangilan (recently liberated from Armenian occupation) and empties into the Araz River. The pollution of the Okhchuchay is a very serious and dangerous phenomenon for Azerbaijan, because the Araz, into which it flows, is the second largest river in the South Caucasus. The pollution of Okhchuchay is mainly linked to the activities of mining and processing companies. For example, one of the largest mining companies in Armenia, located in the region at the source of the Okhchuchay river, discharges industrial waste directly into the river, without any pre-treatment. This does not comply with environmental standards. It should be noted that the German company CRONIMET, which is an active player in the mining sector in Armenia, ignores any environmental impact caused by its activities despite numerous public declarations on compliance with environmental standards. According to the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan, the results of analyzes of water samples from Okhchuchay, taken in January-March 2021, revealed a high content of heavy metals in the river, especially copper, molybdenum , manganese, iron, zinc, and chromium. According to the report of the Ministry, the content of the copper-molybdenum compound was 2 times, iron – 4 times, and nickel – even 7 times the norm. Periodically, the color of the Okhchuchai River changed to white or acid yellow. In March 2021, the massive death of trout was recorded in the river. It is regrettable that Armenia, most of whose rivers flow into the territory of Azerbaijan, is still not a party to the Helsinki Convention on Transboundary Waters. This gives us reasons to say that Armenia has knowingly departed from international commitments, preferring the environmental war against Azerbaijan to them. NEWS.AZ Analytical Group

