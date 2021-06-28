Three-course commands: use a persuasion strategy

India is set to create four new theater commands and in all likelihood this will be announced by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi of the Red Fort on August 15. These new commands will be put in place and operationalized over a two-year period. and will be viable by August 2023.

The new commands will include Integrated Maritime Theater Command (IMTC) and Integrated Air Defense Command (IADC), which had previously been described as a handy fruit in the radical rewiring of the superior defense management of the India, a political initiative that has been in stasis since the Kargil war in 1999. The other two orders will be specific to China and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi announced the creation of the Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS) in his Independence Day speech in August 2019. The first incumbent, General Bipin Rawat, took office on the 1st. January 2020, which has been hailed as a much-needed but long-delayed first step in the reorganization of India’s Senior Defense Management (HDM).

Read also | Leadership, distribution of assets, main concerns of the Air Force on the theatricalization movement

The lack of articulation, integrated planning and synergy between the three armed forces has been a distinguishing feature of the Indian military. In particular, there has been a less than satisfactory use of air power here, possibly due to mistrust and a lack of clarity in the use of cross-border military capabilities embedded in Indian strategic culture. India did not use its modest but credible air power in October 1962 when China chose to teach Jawaharlal Nehru a lesson in realpolitik.

And for the record, there was no reference to the air power in Galwan of 2020. Likewise, the Kargil War of 1999 and the Indian Peacekeeping Force’s 1987 operation in Sri Lanka saw a less than optimal integration of air power into the military effort.

Thus, the need for a more effective articulation / synergy between the three armed forces of India was recognized after Kargil and the Group of Ministers report (2000) recommended the creation of the post of a CDS and a VCDS as a first major step in establishing synergy. and articulation between the armed forces. Very soon, the first integrated tri-service command was established in Port Blair as the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), with Vice-Admiral Arun Prakash as the first commander-in-chief. It was expected that, gradually, greater articulation / synergy would be encouraged and that India would move towards the establishment of such three-service commands, in which the sum of their individual assets under a single commander would be more efficient than that of their individual verticals which were located in disparate fashion.

However, the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at the time, was not able to pursue these initiatives with the requisite determination and this remained on the back burner for more than a decade. To his credit, Prime Minister Modi, after an indifferent scoreboard during his first term in the field of defense management, granted this high priority during his second term, and launched into the race.

In August 2019, CDS was announced. In August, new orders are on the anvil and the directive is that these orders should become operational in August 2023. This tense timeline and visible political leadership are laudable, but this reform long delayed to allow greater articulation in India HDM will call to hasten slowly, and only after objective deliberation among key stakeholders.

Recent media reports refer to a degree of dissonance within the military, and the Indian Air Force has been described as the watchdog in the creation of the new commands. It is unfortunate and undesirable, whatever the truth behind such slander.

India’s integrated tri-service commands (one is reluctant to use the word theater) can only become truly effective when all interlocutors are put on the same page in a consensual and persuasive manner. Reforms of the HDM and the related military command structure cannot be effected effectively by political diktat. Respect can be assured, albeit in a gloomy manner, because in a democracy political leadership must be obeyed by the military, but giving the three forces a strong sense of belonging would lay a stronger foundation.

Thirty years after economic reforms, there are lessons for India as it embarks on the next phase of defense reform. A combination of political leadership, technocratic talent, and a willingness to build on the work left by previous governments helped drive reforms. Prime Minister Modi has given the necessary direction and priority to reforming India’s defense management. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has a heavy responsibility and, given his political background as both a former party chairman and Home Secretary, he would be able to provide the necessary political leadership and clout. . But rigorous staff work and internal government deliberations will need to be conducted in an objective, non-harsh, non-partisan manner. Effective and reinforced articulation to prevent another Galwan / Pulwama must be the goal.

Commodore (retired) C Uday Bhaskar is Director, Society for Policy Studies

Opinions expressed are personal