Donald Trump’s attorney general drops election fraud allegations





President Donald Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr told him a month after the 2020 election that the allegations of voter fraud were baseless, but Trump dismissed this, Atlantic magazine reported.

Barr told reporter Jonathan Karl in interviews that as soon as Trump’s defeat to Democrat Joe Biden was clear after the November 3 vote, he ordered the Justice Department to conduct an informal review of general claims by Trump regarding illegal ballots and rigging of voting machines in several states.

“We realized from the start that this was all bullshit,” Barr told Karl, an ABC News reporter who will be publishing a book on Trump’s last days in office later this year.

According to the Atlantic article, published on Sunday, after the election, Barr has been repeatedly invited in private by Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell to quell Trump’s claims.

McConnell “told Barr that Trump’s claims were damaging the country and the Republican Party,” particularly noting two tough races for Senate seats, Karl wrote, quoting Barr.

In early December, Barr finally acted, telling a reporter in an exclusive interview that the Justice Department had found no significant fraud.

The news rocked the White House and Trump summoned Barr to ask him why he said that.

“Because it’s true,” Barr told Trump.

“You must hate Trump. You must hate Trump,” the President replied.

Trump persisted in his claims, which led to lawsuits and forced recounts in several key states that ultimately revealed no significant evidence of fraud.

Yet Trump’s claims culminated in the violent Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol by hundreds of his supporters seeking to delay certification of Biden’s election victory.

Critics noted that Barr had been a close political supporter of Trump who himself warned in September 2020, without any concrete evidence, that popular mail-in voting in the Covid-19 pandemic was “very open to fraud” .

Barr resigned his post as attorney general on December 14, issuing a statement praising Trump, claiming he had been the victim of a “partisan attack” by Democrats and not again challenging Trump over allegations of electoral fraud.

Late Sunday Trump slammed Atlantic history and repeated his allegations of improprieties in the 2020 election

Barr, said Trump, “did not investigate voter fraud and really let the American people down.”

“It is people in positions of authority like Bill Barr who allow the mad radical left to succeed,” he said in a statement.

