Tim Scott of South Carolina launches 2022 re-election campaign for Republican Donald Trump Congress North Charleston Joe Biden





US Senator Tim Scott kicked off his re-election campaign on Monday, arguing in a series of judgments across South Carolina that he and other Republicans represent progress and stability for voters in that deeply conservative state.

Sometimes you have to go back to the future, and it’s a future I want to go back to, Scott said in North Charleston, referring to the achievements of the Trump administration, as well as his hope that Republicans can win back the country. majority of the US Senate in the next midterm elections of the year.

Scott, 55, said the 2022 Senate race will be his last. The only black Republican in the House, he has become a fixture in the GOP, especially on issues of race and policing.

Scott has also started to be mentioned as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, his name appearing in a straw poll conducted at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. He also gave the party response to President Joe Bidens’ inaugural address to Congress this year, accusing Democrats of dividing the country and suggesting they wield race as a political weapon.

Scott also had a prime-time speaking position at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Scott’s time in the limelight hasn’t been all partisan, however. This year, he led a bipartisan effort on police reforms, with negotiators saying last week that they had agreed on a basic framework.

Scott previously served a term in the United States House and had just been elected to his second when he was then governor. Nikki Haley appointed him at the end of 2012 to succeed Jim DeMint.

Elected for a full term in the Senate in 2016, Scott already has the backing of former President Donald Trump who gave him his full and complete endorsement earlier this year, in a statement released through his Save America PAC. In the Senate, he often aligned himself with Trump, voting with him almost 91% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

In a launch video released Monday, Scott described America as a country at a crossroads, potentially rushing into uncertainty and contention with the Biden administration at the helm, while he and the Republicans represent the stability.

The video features endorsements from a large number of notable Republicans, including all of the GOP members of the South Carolina Congressional delegation except U.S. Representative Tom Rice. The 7th District congressman who faces an overcrowded primary fight after voting to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan.6 uprising did not immediately return a message seeking comment on his absence.

It also includes applause from former Trump administration officials who could potentially be part of a GOP presidential field with Scott, including Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. .

South Carolina Republican Party chairman Drew McKissick said Scott remains popular in the state, which he has represented well.

He is committed to our conservative values ​​and explains them in a real, personal way few others can, McKissick said in a statement to The Associated Press. We were lucky to have him as a junior senator and can’t wait to beat the Democrats in 2022.

Several Democrats have announced their candidacy in an attempt to challenge Scott, including Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairman Angela Geter and State Senator Krystle Matthews. No Democrat has won a statewide race in South Carolina since 2006.

