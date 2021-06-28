Politics
The traders body urged PM Modi to ensure that no dilution is made in the draft e-commerce rules
New Delhi, June 28 (KNN) As a result of expected lobbying tactics from foreign-funded e-commerce companies against the proposed “Electronic Commerce Rules under the Consumer Protection Act”, the Confederation of All Indian Traders (CAIT) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure that no dilution is done in draft e-commerce rules under any pressure.
The CAIT assured the Prime Minister that the business world stands in solidarity with the government for having published the said rules which specify the modalities and parameters according to which the laws and rules will be respected and hopes that the draft rules after examination of the suggestions and objections will be notified without further delay.
The draft rules amply reflect the government’s intention that everyone, large or small, must obey the law both in letter and in spirit, as Minister Piyush Goyal firmly asserted. Union Trade and Industry on several occasions at various national and international forums in the past two years, ” the body of traders.
CAIT National President BC Bhartia and General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal in a communication to Prime Minister Modi said it has been observed that clandestinely a voice calling the rules strict is being created in the media with several unfounded stories indicating that the rules will discourage FDI flow to India. It is nothing but the fear of the global majors that if they are forced to obey the rules, their long-term strategy of controlling e-commerce and retail will plummet and they will have to make diagonal changes in the world. their business format that will be disadvantageous for them, but certainly motivates small marketers to embrace and accept e-commerce as a potential mode of business.
“Therefore, in the wider interest of the country and your clear call for ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’, we urge you to ensure that no dilution is made in the draft e-commerce rules – both said. trade leaders, ”they added. .
The duo further said that the unethical and legal business practices of e-commerce companies funded by foreign capital forced the closure of a large number of stores in the country. Instead of complimenting the businesses of small traders, these e-commerce companies have engaged in all kinds of abusive practices which are strictly prohibited in FDI Policy Press Note 2 with a calculated but hidden agenda to control, to dominate and monopolize not only e-commerce but even India’s retail business by a highly disruptive market algorithm and displacing the country’s small traders with their livelihood.
They also regretted that these e-commerce companies treat India like a banana republic with weak laws and rules.
It seems their goal is to become the second edition of the East India Company with a definite mandate to emerge as masters of economic slavery that cannot be accepted under any circumstances. It appears that the country’s e-commerce landscape has been converted into an open ground for valuation games instead of conducting business activities, which can never be the goal and intention of government while still allowing foreign multinationals doing e-commerce business in India. Small Kirana retailers are suffering greatly due to the anti-competitive and anti-Kirana policies of these foreign e-commerce entities, even during the COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged the retail industry and severely affected our lives, our means. of subsistence and the well-being of our families. ,” they said.
Both Bhartia and Khandelwal said that Indian traders are not against e-commerce but are of the opinion that e-commerce is the most promising trade route of the future and that Indian traders should also adopt e-commerce as a flow of their business in addition to carrying out commercial activities in their physical stores.
However, we strongly oppose unethical business practices and breaking the law. The business community is committed to ensuring that corporate sovereignty in India is not compromised and that no power or entity poses a challenge based on unethical business practices, ” they said. .
