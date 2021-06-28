Sindh CM attacks Pak government over water crisis, gas shortage and cutbacks in federal transfers





ANI | Updated: June 28, 2021 10:35 PM IST

Sind [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Pakistan’s Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah blasted the PTI government led by Imran Khan for the water crisis, growing gas shortages and the reduction in federal transfers to provinces. media said on Saturday that Sindh received 106 billion rupees less than its share in the 2020-21 budget that affected the province. “We are not asking for charity but demanding our constitutional rights.” Shah said. He further alleged that, from clawback to everything, the Center is not doing its job properly, but the provinces are facing losses. The center has so far changed four finance ministers and there are now fears that if the current finance minister fails, the center could ask Naveed Qamar of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to fill the post. Shah also said that in 2007 they could not come here due to the bad law and order situation in these areas, but now the law and order situation has gone. improved. While asking about the water scarcity in Sindh this year, but IRSA is not doing its job properly, he said we asked that the water scarcity should be shared on an equal basis. in accordance with the 1991 Water Treaty, but this is not the case. He said he had raised this position since 2018 before the Council of Common Interest (CCI) but that justice is not done.

Sindh CM further stated that we had never heard of gas shortage in hot weather, but due to the incompetence of the Center, a gas crisis arose in June. He said that in the oil scandal, the Lahore High Court ordered an investigation into who is involved. He said PTI is about thieves but soon the roles will turn, and it will be their thieves who will be exposed. The standoff between members of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) from Sindh and the Pakistani Punjab over water distribution touched a new low over the opening of the Indus’ TP-link canal at one point where the low federative riparian units thirst for water even for consumption. The IRSA took stock of the water situation on May 27 after giving its new estimates under which the country will have a 17% water shortage during the period from May 21 to June 10. Earlier this month, Geo News reported on the worsening energy crisis in Pakistan as the country faces an electricity shortage of between 7,000 and 8,000 megawatts. Unexpected load – power cuts reached their peak in Punjab, including Lahore, due to the lack of electricity. Unexpected power outages of up to three to five hours in many places over the past 72 hours had increased public misery. Due to the electricity crisis, besides Lahore, long hours of load shedding are also taking place in other cities, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/sindh-cm-lashes-out-at-pak-govt-over-water-crisis-gas-shortage-and-reduction-in-federal-transfers20210628223506

