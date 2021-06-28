Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to attend National Security Committee meeting on Afghanistan





PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari announced he would attend the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Afghanistan after welcoming the decision of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to call a meeting of organ.

Speaking to Twitter, Bilawal said he had asked the National Assembly for a briefing for parliament on the situation in Afghanistan from relevant departments and institutions.

“We welcome the decision of the speakers and will participate in the meeting of the NSC committee on the subject,” said the chairman of the PPP.

Later, while addressing the media outside parliament, Bilawal claimed that the president called an NSC meeting on the recommendation of his party.

The PfP chairman also said he was disregarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on providing military bases to the United States after the NATO troops withdraw.

We will keep our point of view on the allocation of military bases to the NSC committee, Bilawal said. He also claimed that the NSC was formed on the recommendation of the PPP.

MPs to receive closed-door national security briefing

Earlier today, it was reported that a session of the National Assembly’s National Security Committee had been convened for a briefing on the latest situation and regional issues in connection with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

NA President Asad Qaiser will chair the closed-door meeting on July 1 at 3 p.m. ET.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak will also take part.

National security issues will be on the agenda. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other lawmakers were also invited.

The meeting will also discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan.

Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers and parliamentarians were specially invited for the briefing.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised the issue of a peaceful resolution of the Afghan imbroglio and urged all groups to sit down and resolve their differences.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his interaction with the US media, stressed that there is no military solution and that there is no favorite for Pakistan.

Violence has increased in the war-torn country since the start of the withdrawal of foreign troops.

In a recent interview, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf also expressed concern about the current situation in Afghanistan, saying “this is not good”.

