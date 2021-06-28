PM Modi inaugurates Zen Garden, Kaizen Academy in AMA, Ahmedabad; sharing photos





PM Modi opens Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad (File photo: Narendra Modi / Twitter) Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy, Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy of the Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) in Ahmedabad by videoconference. Prime Minister Modi used his official social networks (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook) and shared photos of the recently inaugurated Zen Garden in Ahmedabad. Tirath Singh Rawat, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, shared the photos on his Twitter account with the caption “Simply Beautiful”. Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy is a symbol of spontaneity and modernity in relations between India and Japan, Prime Minister Modi said while thanking the leaders of Hyogo Prefecture, especially Governor ToshizoIdo and the Hyogo International association for their contribution to the creation of the Zen Garden and the Kaizen Academy. . Highlighting the Indo-Japanese Friendship Association of Gujarat for taking India-Japan friendship to a new level, Mr. Modi told the virtual conference that there are many similarities between Zen and Indian ‘Dhyan’, both emphasizing bringing inner peace to people. with external growth and progress. The external and internal meanings of Kaizen not only emphasize “improvement” but “continuous improvement,” PM Modi added as he spoke of how Buddha gave this “Dhyan” awakening to the body. world.

Indians will find in the newly opened Zen Garden a glimpse of the same peace, poise and simplicity they have found in yoga through the ages, Prime Minister Modi said during the virtual conference that s ‘is held on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi said that as chief minister he implemented Kaizen in the administration of Gujarat and the same was introduced in administrative training in Gujarat in 2004. In 2005, a camp special training was organized for senior officials. He also added that continuous improvements have been observed in the refinement of processes, which has a positive impact on governance. Prime Minister Modi brought his Kaizen-related experiences and his Gujarat learning to PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) and other central government departments. Kaizen has also been used in many other central government departments, institutions and programs. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

