Boris Johnson grants massive, unlimited COVID exemptions to participants for Euro 2020 final

The government has revealed exemptions from the self-isolating travel rules.

Boris Johnson has granted massive and unlimited COVID travel exemptions to various groups of people, including Euro 2020 final participants potentially arriving from Orange List countries.

The government has released a list of people who are exempt from self-isolation when arriving from abroad as part of the latest travel review.

The exemptions include top business leaders and football fans from Orange countries for the Euro 2020 final to be held at Wembley Stadium on July 11.

Human rights lawyer Adam Wagner has called the Euro 2020 exemption massive and unlimited, adding that the UK government will likely have no control over who enters the country without isolating itself.

Lily: Sajid Javid says there is no chance of another lockdown as COVID deaths soar 65% in one week

The new directive says that a person can attend the final after being invited by the football association of one of the two countries whose team is competing.

Unless they are from a Red List country, these football fans will not have to isolate themselves if they have a ticket and will travel directly between the stadium and the airport for the game.

General view of the pitch ahead of the kick-off of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match at Wembley Stadium, where the final takes place on 11 July.

Those who arrive from countries on the red list will always have to isolate themselves, it is understood.

Key business leaders visiting from abroad will also be allowed to drop the self-isolation requirement if they arrive from an Amber List country.

The guidelines state that the exemption applies to “senior managers” who come to the UK with “a reasonable belief that the activity will more likely than not lead to the creation or maintenance of employment for 500 employees or more in the UK “.

They can also arrive without isolating themselves if the activity “will bring significant economic benefits to the UK, according to the guidelines.”

The new focus was criticized by Wagner who said that unless one of the teams in the final is England, football fans from two different countries on the Orange List could arrive without having to isolate themselves. .

He said: Basically this is a massive and unlimited exception to the self-isolation requirement for participants in the Euro 2020 final over which the UK government likely has no control as it you just need to be invited by the football association of one of the finalists. .

it comes after the government is constantly criticized to have lax rules on being allowed to enter the country during the pandemic.

In early June, shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy criticized the government traffic light rating system for travel as confusing and dangerous.

She told the BBC Andrew Marr: “I think we have a real, real problem with the travel system that the government has put in place.

“We currently have countries on the Amber List where the government basically urges people not to surrender but allows people to surrender with very lax quarantine requirements upon their return.

“We think the Amber List should be removed. We think it’s unnecessary. We think it’s confusing and the confusion is actually dangerous at the moment.

“It risks undoing all the progress we have made.”

Earlier this year, Labors Yvette Cooper slammed the government for later imposing the requirement of a negative COVID test before being admitted to the UK.

The chairman of the home affairs select committee told Politics Home that the government’s travel system is a mess.

She said: I think it’s really shocking, other countries have been putting it in place for months, it’s becoming an integral part of international travel. “

