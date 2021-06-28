Senior US General Shouted With Trump Over Racial Protests Report | US Army





General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the United States, is said to have shouted at Donald Trump that he is not and would not be in charge of the federal response to the racial justice protests, which has prompted the then president to shout: You can’t fuck talk to me like that!

The shouting match in the White House situation room was reported Monday by Axios, in another track from a long-drawn-out book: Frankly, We Won This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Loses by Michael Bender, a Wall Street Journal reporter.

The Benders book will be released in August, but it has been widely previewed.

Milley made headlines last week when he clashed with Republicans over teaching about the history of racism in America and for his pains he was called stupid and dirty by the Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

A previous clip from Benders’ work showed Milley resisting Trump’s urges to smash skulls and shoot protesters marching for racial justice after George Floyd was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The exchange reported by Axios concerned command authority. Milley, Bender writes, told Trump he was an adviser but couldn’t command the response.

I said you were the fucking responsible! Trump would have screamed.

Well, I am not responsible! Milley would have screamed back.

Damn, you can’t talk to me like that! Trump would have screamed.

Bender reports that Milley said to the councilors gathered in the situation room: Fuck. There’s a room full of lawyers here. Will someone inform them of my legal responsibilities?

William Barr, then attorney general, allegedly supported Milley.

Trump denied the exchange, a spokesperson called it fake news and said Bender, who like dozens of other writers interviewed the former president for his book, never asked me of questions about it and its totally bogus news.

If General Milley had yelled at me, I would have fired him, Trump said.

It was widely reported that Trump wanted to invoke the Uprising Act, a landmark legislation to deal with domestic unrest most recently used during the Los Angeles riots of 1992. It was not invoked, but the New York Times reported reported that assistants drafted an order. Milley would have opposed the use of the law.

On June 1 last year, Trump raged against governors in a conference call, telling them to toughen up in response to protests that have at times turned violent.

If you don’t dominate your city and state, they will go with you, Trump said. In Washington, we were going to do something that people had never seen before.

Milley and other aides then accompanied Trump on a controversial stroll on Lafayette Square outside the White House, which had been violently cleared of protesters, to hold a church photo op.

The general then apologized.

I shouldn’t have been there, he told students at the University of National Defense. My presence at that time, and in this environment, created the perception of the military involved in domestic politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jun/28/mark-milley-us-general-trump-shouting-match The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos