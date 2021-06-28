New terrorist tactic for Naya Kashmir? How India Can Counter Pak Drone Terror





POSTED JUNE 28, 2021 8:45 PM IST

A day after an Indian military base suffered its first drone attack, other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were spotted flying near the Kaluchak and Ratnuchak military stations in Jammu. On June 27, a drone reportedly dropped explosives to damage planes at the Indian Air Force station in Jammu. Although he failed in his mission because no aircraft were damaged, a new threat arose. Retired Air Vice-Marshal Manmohan Bahadur, retired Air Marshal Dhiraj Kukreja and defense expert Sushant Sareen chat with Hindustan Times editor-in-chief Aditi Prasad about the way which these threats can be thwarted.

