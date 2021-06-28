Ivanka Trump reportedly pushed Donald Trump to kill protesters with tear gas last summer





As historians begin to sift through the Trump administration and its impact on the news, a new book sheds light on the influence Ivanka Trump had on her father during his presidency.

With loud protesters outside the doors of the White House on Friday, May 29, the Secret Service was cautious in moving then-President Donald Trump to the bunker. While this was just a security measure, the 45th President reportedly panicked when The New York Times leaked the information to the public. According to the book, he felt like it made him look like a trembling coward instead of the fearless image of Winston-Churchill-in-the-rubble he wanted to project. And that’s where Ivanka is said to have stepped in with encouragement to reverse that narrative.

The next day, he hatched a plan, pushed by his daughter Ivanka, reports the book. He needed to show the Americans that he wasn’t curled up in the White House bunker. He needed to show his bravery.

What followed was swift action on behalf of Trump that shocked many Americans. As Trump addressed reporters in the White House rose garden on June 1, federal forces, on the president’s orders, turned a relatively peaceful protest into chaos in Lafayette Square. Rubber bullets, tear gas and flash grenades were thrown into the crowd which included generations of Black Lives Matter supporters, from children to baby boomers. These are not acts of peaceful protest. These are acts of domestic terror. The destruction of innocent lives and the shedding of innocent blood is an offense against humanity and a crime against God, he told reporters, via This is why I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America.

Many of the people who were there that day felt attacked by their own government and this led to even more division in the country. A daughter’s desire to help save her father’s image has turned into a day that will become one of the most violent moments in her administration while being out of control of the pandemic. Even though Ivanka had good intentions of giving Donald good PR in the emotional days following Floyd’s death, it’s hard to believe that other senior advisers did not step in to analyze the possible consequences of a such act of division. Instead of restoring order, it amounted to even more pandemonium.

