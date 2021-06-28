ISPR hosts the 2021 National Amateur Short Film Festival





KARACHI: The Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) hosted the first National Amateur Short Film Festival in Islamabad last weekend. The festival was organized with the aim of providing a platform for emerging talents, especially among the youth. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the participants, DG ISPRMajor General Babar Iftikhar expressed hope that the platform would also encourage young people to give a more positive image of the country through their work. The Director General asked, “Why shouldn’t we give young people the responsibility of showing the real Pakistan?” “

The festival’s award ceremony was attended by Federal Minister of Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and many celebrities including Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Iqra Aziz, Wahaj Ali, Ramsha Khan and Zara Noor Abbas , among others. The film categories included students, professionals and cellphones. The inclusion of cell phones “was intended to provide opportunities for as many young people as possible. The categories which were awarded in November 2020 were designed to focus on the cultural and social elements of Pakistan and also worked to highlight the role women need to play in the country’s civilization of the valley of the ‘Indus and the different cultures in the different regions. from the country.

Addressing the participants, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the need to produce original content. “The most important thing I want to tell young filmmakers is that in my experience of the world, only originality sells the copy is of no value,” he said. Khan called the copy of other cultures a road traveled and said “no one is good at how far it has come.”

The Prime Minister went on to say “our film industry has been impressed by Bollywood and it has promoted the promotion of another culture” and called this a mistake that needs to be corrected. He praised the dramas, however. Khan encouraged emerging talent not to be afraid to break with the established model in the industry. He said that “the fear of failure and defeat is a great obstacle to [achieving] that of man [full] potential.”

